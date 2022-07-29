Popular Toronto nightclub EFS loses liquor licence indefinitely

A Toronto nightclub that was the scene of a horrific fatal shooting just mere weeks ago has had its liquor licence suspended, with no word on when or if it will be reinstated.

According to a release from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), EFS Social Club on King Street no longer has the ability sell or serve alcohol.

This is a huge blow to the usually-bustling establishment, with the AGCO not suspending its liquor licence and moving to revoke it entirely.

"The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued an Order of Suspension for the liquor licence of EFS Social Club located at 647 King St. W. Toronto. The suspension is in immediate effect and the club is not legally allowed to sell or serve alcohol for the duration of the suspension," reads a notice issued by the provincial crown corporation on Friday.

"Under the authority of the Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA), the Deputy Registrar has also issued a Notice of Proposal (NOP) to revoke the liquor licence of EFS Social Club for allegedly breaching a condition of its liquor licence."

Video shows chaos after shots fired at EFS nightclub in Toronto this weekend https://t.co/olAjfp9QXG #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) July 19, 2022

On July 17, shots rang out inside the popular club, with videos of the horrific moment shared on Twitter. One person, 26-year-old Pardeep Brar of Brampton, was killed and another club patron was injured.



A widely-viewed video shows confused club-goers as gun shots pop off.

The commission did its own investigation into the incident, according to Friday's release, and "has reason to believe that a metal detector was not being used on every person entering the facility."

"Holding a liquor licence comes with legal obligations and a licence holder is required to abide by all conditions of the licence," wrote the AGCO.

The commission cited this as main reason for the suspension, as it believes EFS breached a condition of its licence.

"That condition required that the Licensee shall ensure that every entrance to the premises during operating hours is staffed with at least one security person equipped with a metal detector and that the device is used on every person entering the facility, with no exception," read the statement.

As with all notices of proposal for revoking licences, EFS has the opportunity to appeal the notice at a tribunal separate from the commission.

But, for the time being, this is basically a shutdown of EFS Social Club.

"Those who hold liquor licences in Ontario are required to operate with honesty and integrity. In the public interest, they also must fulfill the obligations under the LLCA and the conditions on their licence," said AGCO CEO Tom Mungham on Friday.

"The AGCO takes a compliance-focused approach to regulation, and our goal is to work proactively with licensees to meet their regulatory obligations. But in cases that involve a significant breach impacting the public interest, the AGCO will take strong regulatory action to protect the public."