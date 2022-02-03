10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

City
Businesses that closed in Toronto last month include the OG location for Japanese cheese tarts and our only spot for Detroit-style Filipino pizza. The city’s oldschool fish n’ chips scene took some heavy hits, too.

Here are some businesses that closed in Toronto in January.

Naru Izakaya

Ontario’s dine-in ban on January 2 is finally what did this izakaya in. Naru closed its store at Yonge and College less than two years after opening. 

Golden Fish Crisp and Chips 

The status of this Weston-Mount Dennis staple had been up in the air after the sudden death of owner Harry Vandekemp. The family has decided to close up their shop after 60 years of halibut and fries. 

Pablo Cheese Tarts on Dundas

The original location of this gooey Japanese cheese tart chain has closed. According to Pablo Cheese, it’s relocating from Dundas Street to Markham.

Paintbox

This Regent Park bistro served thousands of prepared meals for charities, but with Omicron impacting the catering side of things, the restaurant just couldn’t catch a break. 

Noble Coffee

After losing co-owner Liz Rohrich, the Junction Triangle’s charming cornerstone is no more after five years of cappuccinos and directing traffic in one of the city's worst intersections.

Saints Island Pies

There’s something new on the horizon for this Filipino pizza shop, but we’re already missing longanisa on Detroit-style ‘za. Saints vacated their digs in the old Wallflower space early January. 

Elchi Chai Shop

January 30 marked the last day of Harbord’s little cafe for homemade chai. Goods news is that they’ll still be selling their loose leaf tea and spices online, for when you’re craving warming chai this winter. 

The Purple Onion

Places serving bottomless coffee are getting fewer by the day. This Junction restaurant is just another neighbourhood fixture to bite the dust. The Purple Onion closed early January after decades in the area. 

Drop Boxing

As of January 25, this lower-level gym for bumpin’ boxing workouts has closed its location on Spadina Avenue after nearly 3 years. 

Reliable Fish Chips

This Leslieville business wasn’t just a fish n’ chips spot, it was one of the oldest restaurants in the city. Sadly, the building was sold so Reliable has officially vacated the corner after nearly 100 years.

