10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that closed in Toronto last month include the OG location for Japanese cheese tarts and our only spot for Detroit-style Filipino pizza. The city’s oldschool fish n’ chips scene took some heavy hits, too.

Here are some businesses that closed in Toronto in January.

Ontario’s dine-in ban on January 2 is finally what did this izakaya in. Naru closed its store at Yonge and College less than two years after opening.

The status of this Weston-Mount Dennis staple had been up in the air after the sudden death of owner Harry Vandekemp. The family has decided to close up their shop after 60 years of halibut and fries.

The original location of this gooey Japanese cheese tart chain has closed. According to Pablo Cheese, it’s relocating from Dundas Street to Markham.

This Regent Park bistro served thousands of prepared meals for charities, but with Omicron impacting the catering side of things, the restaurant just couldn’t catch a break.

After losing co-owner Liz Rohrich, the Junction Triangle’s charming cornerstone is no more after five years of cappuccinos and directing traffic in one of the city's worst intersections.

There’s something new on the horizon for this Filipino pizza shop, but we’re already missing longanisa on Detroit-style ‘za. Saints vacated their digs in the old Wallflower space early January.

January 30 marked the last day of Harbord’s little cafe for homemade chai. Goods news is that they’ll still be selling their loose leaf tea and spices online, for when you’re craving warming chai this winter.

Places serving bottomless coffee are getting fewer by the day. This Junction restaurant is just another neighbourhood fixture to bite the dust. The Purple Onion closed early January after decades in the area.

As of January 25, this lower-level gym for bumpin’ boxing workouts has closed its location on Spadina Avenue after nearly 3 years.

This Leslieville business wasn’t just a fish n’ chips spot, it was one of the oldest restaurants in the city. Sadly, the building was sold so Reliable has officially vacated the corner after nearly 100 years.