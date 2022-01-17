Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
elchi chai shop toronto

Toronto cafe is permanently closing because of restrictions

A little cafe where Toronto students loved to cozy up with a cup of chai is closing its doors for good, and they say it's due to restrictions.

Elchi Chai Shop announced on Instagram that they would be closing shortly into 2022.

The cafe was known for its house-made chai and parathas, as well as snacks like masala fries and chai cookies.

"We're closing because of the pandemic, unable to sustain our business with the continuous restrictions," Sayyeda Ebrahim, who co-owns Elchi with Sukaina Ebrahim, tells blogTO.

After closing the cafe, they're planning on selling loose leaf tea and spices online.

Eventually, they're hoping to maybe reopen a physical cafe in a new location.

"We would like to stay in city, unsure where right now as we are hoping rent prices drop," says Ebrahim.

The last day open for Elchi Chai Shop will be Jan. 30.

Jesse Milns

