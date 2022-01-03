Toronto restaurant known for its steak and eggs has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant that's been a fixture in the Junction area long before the neighbourhood was cool has permanently closed.

The Purple Onion has a been a go-to for decades for its affordable meals, most famously its streak and eggs.

Its location at 2998 Dundas West was not its first in the city. Its original spot near Keele and St. Clair closed in 2007 when its lease was up but the restaurant quickly settled into a new home not too far away.

Favourites here included their home fries, mashed potatoes, French toast, eggs benedict, bottomless coffee and other breakfast and diner staples.

A notice posted to their door window is all the fanfare that came with their closing effective Jan. 3.