Toronto neighbourhood cafe permanently closed following tragedy

A Toronto cafe that for several years has been a cornerstone of its neighbourhood has sadly closed permanently following an unfortunate tragedy last year.

Noble Coffee has posted to social media on Nov. 4, 2021 that their business partner Elizabeth Rohrich had suddenly passed away. Now, on Jan. 17, they've let their community know the cafe is closed for good.

"@noblecoffeeco just doesn't make sense without @lizanotabbasco running the show, stopping traffic, pouring spros and making everyone laugh," reads a social media post from Noble.

"We are excited to welcome our new neighbours taking over the space and know they will be a great addition to the neighbourhood."

The closure announcement concludes with the hashtag that accompanied many of the social media posts made by the cafe at one of the city's weirdest traffic corners: #dontblocktheintersection.

The coffee shop was your usual independent neighbourhood staple, serving scratch baked goods and sandwiches alongside caffeinated beverages.

Many businesses commented on the closure announcement post sending the cafe love. Skyline, Cici's, Cote de Boeuf and Woodhouse commented with heart emojis, Coal Miner's Daughter writing "#lizwashere."

According to Megan Jones, who co-owned Noble with Rohrich and partner Tim Pritchard, the new neighbours are already occupying the space. The last day of operation for Noble was in early November.

"As for future plans we will still be owning/operating The Gaslight accross the street at 1426 Bloor St. W. which will reopen when...restrictions ease up," Jones tells blogTO.