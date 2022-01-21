Toronto restaurant that's been serving fish 'n chips for 60 years has permanently closed

A beloved Toronto restaurant has announced that they're now permanently closed.

Golden Crisp Fish & Chips was a staple in Weston-Mount Dennis for 60 years.

The restaurant had temporarily closed after its owner suddenly died in late November of last year. The family took some time to grieve and figure out their next steps.

The permanent closure was announced earlier this month on the restaurant's Facebook page and for lease signs were placed in the restaurant's windows.

"Some of you have probably already seen the signs in our window. Sadly this means we have decided to lease out the store space. Harry always said you can't do this without me. And it's true. It's just too much," reads the post.

Golden Fish & Chips website also posted an announcement about their closure.

"We are sad to say that after the sudden loss of the owner, Harry on Nov. 25 2021, we, his family have decided that 60 years is a good place to end and start a new chapter," says the post.

The community mourned the loss of Harry Vandekemp, sharing personal stories of how he touched their lives and how much they loved the restaurant.

"Hopefully the new tenants will continue the business on. You are a legacy in this neighbourhood. We cannot lose Golden Crisp," says Facebook user Polly Tomlin-Sutton.

Many members of the community are expressing their love of the restaurant and their sadness of the business closing.

"So sorry to hear this. Golden Crisp has been a part of the Weston community for 6 decades. Both myself and my mother often went there back to our childhood. But understand you have to do what's best for your family. Thank you," write Rebecca Moorey Medeiros.

The heartbreaking decision was a hard one to make due to the long legacy the restaurant and family have made in the community.

The Vandekemps thank the community for the love and support for the past 60 years.