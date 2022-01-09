Toronto restaurant that's been serving fish 'n chips since 1930 is permanently closing

One of Toronto's oldest restaurants and a long-time favourite for fish 'n chips has just announced it's permanently closing its doors.

Reliable Fish 'N Chips near the corner of Queen and Logan in Leslieville has been an east-side mainstay for almost a century.

While the owners of the restaurant may have changed over the years, the quality of its food and its popularity has endured.

Its menu is still affordable with many options below the $10 mark but people really come here for the variety of fish 'n chips that includes haddock, cod, halibut, basa and wild Pacific salmon.

Those wanting to get their last taste from this mainstay only have a couple of weeks left.

The owner has posted a notice of closure stating their last day in business will be Jan. 21.

The reason for the closure? The building has been sold.