Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
reliable fish chips

Toronto restaurant that's been serving fish 'n chips since 1930 is permanently closing

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of Toronto's oldest restaurants and a long-time favourite for fish 'n chips has just announced it's permanently closing its doors.

Reliable Fish 'N Chips near the corner of Queen and Logan in Leslieville has been an east-side mainstay for almost a century.

While the owners of the restaurant may have changed over the years, the quality of its food and its popularity has endured. 

Its menu is still affordable with many options below the $10 mark but people really come here for the variety of fish 'n chips that includes haddock, cod, halibut, basa and wild Pacific salmon.

Those wanting to get their last taste from this mainstay only have a couple of weeks left.

The owner has posted a notice of closure stating their last day in business will be Jan. 21. 

reliable fish chips toronto

The outside of Reliable Fish 'N Chips. Photo by Dominic Bugatto.

The reason for the closure? The building has been sold.

Lead photo by

Reliable Fish & Chips

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurant that's been serving fish 'n chips since 1930 is permanently closing

Toronto dive bar Sneaky Dee's has transformed into a coffee shop

Toronto grocery stores are selling leftover holiday treats at ridiculously low prices

Toronto restaurants are completely shutting down and not even offering takeout

Founder of one of Ontario's original gourmet food trucks has died

Restaurant in Hamilton that violated lockdown rules files for bankruptcy

Indoor dining is open at some restaurants in Ontario but it would be an expensive meal

Toronto pizza joint with unique toppings has permanently closed its restaurant