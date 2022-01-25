Toronto boxing gym that resembled a nightclub has permanently closed

A boxing gym in Toronto that had a nightclub-like atmosphere with dark rooms and loud music has announced they've permanently closed.

Drop Boxing made a post to Instagram on Jan. 24 saying they'd have to close their Drop Room within 24 hours.

"Of the 33 months that we have been open, 18 of those months were spent in mandated closures," reads the post.

"The announcement of additional closures seemed both entirely unfair, and impossible to survive. We did everything we could to comply and protect our community, but in the end, continued lockdowns with no guarantee of a full reopen made it impossible for us to continue forward."

The gym tried doing online classes, outdoor clinics and a run club to survive, and "agonized over" the details of their plans whenever they were able to reopen.

The post says that the most recent lockdown left them "without any other options."

The lower-level gym was known for incorporating boxing, cardio and strength training into 50-minute workouts. The Drop Room is now closed as of Jan. 25.