Bakery in Toronto known for Japanese cheese tarts is permanently closing

Molten Japanese cheese tarts will soon no longer be available in downtown Toronto.

People lined up in 2017 for the opening of Pablo Cheese Tart, which specializes in ooey-gooey cheese tarts with flowing fillings.

Now, the Toronto spot for the international chain is relocating outside the city's core.

"It is very unfortunate and sad to announce the closure of our Dundas location," Pablo vice president Hugo Lin tells blogTO.

"Our lease term is officially ending on Jan. 31, and we are unable to come to mutual terms with the landlord. Therefore, we have no other option but to move to a new location."

The new store will be takeout-only, but all the same items available at the old location will still be on the menu, plus a selection of some new items.

They're trying to come up with a solution to continue serving downtown customers once they open their new store in Markham, which should happen around the end of March. The last day for the Dundas location of Pablo is Jan. 22.

Pablo has plans to open two more Ontario location as well as more locations across Canada within 2022.