Doug Ford's daughter Krista tells Ontario to grow a pair in yet another anti-vax rant

Krista Haynes (née Ford) might need a quick refresher in the basics of human anatomy, suggesting that Ontario — and by association her own biological father, premier Doug Ford — needs to "grow a pair" in her latest social media rant.

It seems that the premier's eldest daughter makes headlines almost weekly these days, her controversial opinions on the pandemic and public response measures a discussion topic as they starkly contrast the official positions of her father and his leadership of the Ontario government.

After drawing attention with several rants and written social media posts publicly criticizing Ontario policy — all while tiptoeing around namedropping her dad — and not making the cut for the family Christmas card, Haynes' latest Instagram post is pressuring her followers to take a stand against vaccine certificates.

Krista Haynes (née Ford @fordnation) preaching non-compliance with government mandates.



She repeats her call to sovereignty.



Think she had this “Law enforcement can’t stop us if we all break the rules” attitude while hubby H-Train was still a cop?#cdnpoli #antivaxxers #Qrista pic.twitter.com/gudgOodvlW — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Commentator (@CarymaRules) January 4, 2022

Krista (or Qrista, as critics playfully call her in reference to the QAnon movement) suggests a "super simple" method for civil disobedience, recommending fellow and prospective anti-vaxxers "ditch the QR code. Simply do not provide it. Don't download the app."

"Those who've complied are getting frustrated and are seeing the light. Many have been asking 'how' they can stop this cycle," said Haynes, before asking supporters not to "show proof you're V'd up."

She’s not the wife of a police officer any more. He got fired. — Mary Baxter (@LittleMissMaryB) January 4, 2022

The post continues with language typical of the far-right sovereign citizen/freedom movements, saying "We're human. We're sovereign. You do not need a pass to get into any place, anywhere. Our pass comes from our Charter of Rights."

"I'm a sovereign citizen because the Charter of Rights makes me a sovereign citizen."



Is anyone going to tell her that the Charter of Rights would in fact make her a Canadian citizen? — It's Medically Necessary (@IMNCanada) January 4, 2022

Haynes closes out her latest rant with a few lines that could easily be interpreted as a direct attack on her father's leadership, saying, "We The People out number [sic] the tyrants. The Government serves us. We do NOT serve them. Remember that. It's time to grow a pair Ontario."

Hey Doug @fordnation your daughter is at it again….just FYI! You going to have a chat this time??? Being complacent means you support her. — Have to add something here👇🏻 (@ggirl1968) January 4, 2022

So did Krista Ford just call her father a tyrant and tell him to grow a pair? It certainly sounds that way.