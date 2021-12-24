Doug Ford cuts daughters from his annual Christmas card

Ontario Premier Doug Ford may or may not be on good terms with his daughter, Krista Ford Hayne, on account of her frequent anti-lockdown social media posts and rants against the very vaccines her father's government is desperately trying to distribute amid the ongoing pandemic.

We don't know what's up with their relationship right now because neither Ford nor his first-born child will publicly comment on the matter — but the Premier's 2021 Christmas card may hold a clue.

Since he's been elected and likely long before, the Ford family's holiday card has featured dad (Doug), mom (Karla), their four beaming blonde daughters and, at different points, grandma (the late Ruth Diane Ford) and cop son-in-law (Krista's husband, former TPS Sgt. Dave Haynes.)

This year, however, Ford stands alone next to his surprisingly hot wife, smiling in front of a Christmas tree; no Krista, no Kayla, no Kara, no Kyla (who would likely have brought some huge kookies to the shoot, much to DoFo's delight) and no adorable senior dogs.

While still a lovely card, it's a departure from those sent out by the Ford family in recent years to friends, media donors and the like.

Some people have taken note and pondered if there might be a connection between Ford's new card format and Krista's very public stance on vaccines and public-health-related restrictions.

"In past years, Ford's card included photos with Karla as well as their daughters, Kayla, Kara, Kyla and Krista, and son-in-law Dave Haynes, a Toronto police officer apparently suspended for not being vaccinated," wrote Toronto Star Queen's Park Bureau chief Robert Benzie in his annual roundup of holiday greetings from politicians.

"Sources told the Star that Krista and Dave's public stance against COVID-19 vaccinations has been 'personally painful' to the premier, who has mandated vaccinations for all Progressive Conservative MPPs and candidates, with only one medically exempt."

Interesting, but again, we can't confirm anything; Ford could very well have decided to take photos with his wife alone this year out of "an abundance of caution" due to the rising threat of Omicron.

Whatever the case, The Star reports that about 3,000 cars were mailed out by Ford and his wife this year.

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays," it reads. "May your heart be lifted in praise this Christmas for the wonderful gift of Jesus and the joy he brings to our lives. Have a wonderful Christmas and a blessed New Year."

Based on this, we can say that Ford and his eldest daughter, a self-proclaimed "Jesus lover," are still aligned when it comes to their Lord and Savior.