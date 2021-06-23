Doug Ford's daughter is opening a cookie shop in Toronto next month

Doug Ford's daughter has gotten into the cookie game and is opening up her own shop next month with a new physical storefront.

Kyla Ford has been making massive cookies and selling them online under the brand name KyKy Kookies (based on her nickname) since 2018.

They're about two to three times the size of typical cookies, weighing five to eight ounces, and are supposed to be gooey on the inside and crispy on the outside.

They're intended to be big enough to share among four people if desired. Flavours include options like chocolate chunk, peanut butter cup and "Karrot Kake."

KyKy also makes cookie bars and custom four-pound cookie cakes, and offers vegan options.

A write-up on the KyKy Kookies website next to a picture of a muscular-looking Ford says that she likes to spend her free time working out and making healthy meals, but also eating sweet treats, and that "if you are going to have a treat, it's gotta be worth it."

Cookies start around $5 apiece and an assorted dozen goes for $72.

The KyKy Kookies storefront should be opening around mid-July at 195 Norseman St. in Etobicoke. Ford tells blogTO there will be different new cookie creations available at the physical store, as well as brand new ice cream creations.