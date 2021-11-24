Doug Ford's daughter goes on sweaty anti-vax rant after Toronto cop hubby suspended

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's eldest daughter Krista has a bit of a history with anti-vax rants, voicing her vaccine skepticism, love of poppies over masks, dislike of vaccine passports, and steadfast support for fringe conspiracy theories.

The former football-playing 30-year-old — whose private Instagram profile refers to her as a 'police wife' — got heated on social media in both the figurative and literal sense this week, going on a sweaty cardio rant after her Toronto cop/bodybuilder husband was sent home on unpaid leave for failing to comply with the police service's vaccination mandate.

Sergeant Dave 'Juggernaut' Haynes (really, that's his actual nickname) of 31 Division has served on the force for 20 years, and wife Krista is furious about his suspension, a move which applies to all Toronto Police Service employees who refuse to get vaccinated or disclose their status.

The uncomfortably sweaty-looking IG story rant is long and full of repetition, but some prime highlights summarize the general unhinged tone Krista Haynes (née Ford) has grown renowned for.

In her trademark dogmatic fashion, Haynes frames this as a battle between good and evil. And yet, somehow, workers sent home for putting vulnerable people at risk over their adherence to categorically disproven internet conspiracy theories are being painted as the victims in this equation.

Krista Haynes (née Ford @fordnation) clarifies her hubby is on unpaid leave from @TPS31Div over vaccination status.



After imploring followers to have faith, she says: “I really do believe the people behind all of this will be held accountable… Evil does not win.”#antivaxxers pic.twitter.com/xCO9iAToh4 — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Cartoon Creator (@CarymaRules) November 24, 2021

It's all pretty on-brand for Haynes, who states on IG that she loves "Jesus + Freedom" and regularly spouts off quotes that would seem right at home on a pickup truck bumper sticker in the deep south. Her husband hasn't been as vocal on these issues, but his suspension and Krista's response may offer hints into the cop's personal views.

Now he really has freedom. — KoDean 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇬🇷 (@DeanKo) November 24, 2021

Haynes complains that employers' vaccine policies are draining the workforce of talent, but many commenters aren't convinced of her argument.

"We know that services and resources are extremely limited, and it would just be so silly to send a very well-trained offer home on unpaid leave in a time like this," said Haynes. "But unfortunately, they made a very silly decision."

"We still hope and pray they will overturn their silly decision and that these amazing officers, firefighters, nurses, teachers, everyone that has been sent home on unpaid leave, get to go back to doing what they love," doubling down on not just her beliefs but her love of the adjective 'silly.'

Premier @fordnation has previously joked about his family “lobbying” him on matters of public policy, so it’s relevant that his daughter is a purveyor of vaccine disinformation.



Krista thinks this entire thing is “silly.”#antivaxxers #onpoli pic.twitter.com/uE9WAnIWDu — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Cartoon Creator (@CarymaRules) November 24, 2021

Haynes goes on to claim that "these careers are being taken from people," but it could just as easily be argued that these people are throwing their own careers down the toilet.

To quote her “they knew it was coming” sooooo…if they cared about their fellow “brothers & sisters in blue” they would get the 💉💉. Instead they’re being 👶 & are now leaving them short staffed & putting their “brothers & sisters in blue” at risk. — Grim Grayson 💉💉🏴‍☠️📣🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ Ally (@Grim_2021) November 24, 2021

Many seem to side against Haynes on the matter, and the numbers back it up, a recent poll finding that 70 per cent of Canadians support the firing of employees who refuse to get vaccinated.

He didn’t lose the job, the job is still there. He quit. — Andrew Harris (@harrissound) November 24, 2021

But even if his job on the police force doesn't wait around for him, some think Sgt. Haynes has some strong options for future business ventures.

I see him opening a gym and tanning spa on Kipling....where non vaxxers and strippers can work out in a non judgmental space and get some colour. — Mark Harris (@GamblerNine) November 24, 2021

Even with so much of her schedule committed to her ranting and spreading dangerous misinformation, it's great to know the eldest Ford daughter still has time to work some cardio into her day.