Doug Ford's daughter says in new video that people should wear poppies instead of masks

Surprise, surprise: Ontario Premier Doug Ford's daughter is at it again with her anti-mask and anti-vax rants, which have now become an amusingly regular feature on her Instagram stories.

Much like when Krista Ford Haynes said that the Canadian government should be mailing residents bibles instead of informational leaflets about the benefits of immunization against COVID-19, the 30-year-old took to social media on Monday morning to suggest people don a poppy in indoor public spaces this month rather than the mask that is required by the provincial mandate that her father's leadership enacted 13 months ago.

“She’s just asking questions*! I don’t see anything wrong here.”



*Questions that she most certainly is misguided on and should probably talk to/have answered by a medical professional but won’t. Ffs — MG (@X__x_) September 22, 2021

"It's time to start wearing your poppy in show of support of those who fought and died for our freedoms that we seem to be so gladly giving up today," Ford Haynes said in a video posted to her Instagram story around 9 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Supporting legions and veterans with the purchase and display of a poppy? Sure, yes, valid, true. The giving up our freedoms thing? A little yikes, though there are some — ostensibly many of Krista's 20.7k followers — that would agree.

But then, she continues confidently: "If you're headed into a store today and you find it more important to put on a mask than a poppy, rethink your priorities because there have been men and women who have fought bravely and died for our freedoms that we seem to be just handing over today, so please think about that."

Fortunately, and apparently unbeknownst to Ford Haynes, wearing a face covering and wearing a poppy do not have to be mutually exclusive.

But, dragging Remembrance Day into the highly-politicized masking debate does feel like the premier's daughter's style, now that she's become an anti-max/anti-vax figurehead while her father continues to encourage residents to follow pandemic measures and get double dosed ASAP if they haven't yet done so.

Are you going to do an expose on the “bad look”of @fordnation’s daughter promoting anti vaxx sentiments? — Mike Hamilton (@westboromike) October 31, 2021

Since videos on the topic started leaking from Krista's private account and going viral several weeks ago, her follower base has more than quadrupled, indicating that her content is indeed resonating with the anti-vax sect.

There are also surely some people that just want to be able to watch and cringe at her antics, which her father has yet to comment on.