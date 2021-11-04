Toronto park is getting a new community centre but some people don't like the design

For many years, residents of one Toronto neighbourhood waited for a new community centre, but now that the designs are in, people hope the city will go back to the drawing board.

Plans for a community centre in Toronto's Sorauren Park, in the Roncesvalles area, have been in the works for more than 20 years.

Finally, after planning, consultation, the Wabash Community Recreation Centre is taking shape.

The design proposal of the centre was revealed at a community meeting on Nov. 3, and residents in the Friends of Roncesvalles Avenue group were happy to see the project moving forward — but some were luke-warm on the first images of the exterior.

"I love the idea of a Rec Centre but this design is not very appealing," said Katya Marshall.

Some compared the design to an IBM building. Others thought a building shouldn't be constructed out of concrete; a primarily wood design with plenty of natural light would be more fitting for the park.

The City of Toronto first identified the Wabash site in a 1999 report as one of five historically under-served areas. The city purchased the site, including the former Canadian Linseed Oil Mill factory, in 2000 in order to develop a community recreation centre.

Fundraising efforts from the Friends of Sorauren Park allowed for improvements including renovations to the Field House in 2008, and the construction of the Town Square in 2014.

Plans for the new community centre include a double gymnasium, a six-lane, 25 metre pool, a children's pool and multi-purpose spaces for recreation and community programs.

The vision of the centre is to make it accessible to all and create a building with net-zero emissions and energy use.

The design will preserve significant heritage elements of the former Linseed Oil Factory. Mississaugas of the Credit historian will be developing an Indigenous history of the area that will be used to inform Indigenous art and interpretive signage on-site.

There are also hopes that the centre could be accessed via a future extension of the West Toronto Railpath.

People still have time to comment on the project through an online survey until Nov. 17.

If all goes well, construction would start in the spring of 2023 and finish in 2027.