Lauren O'Neil
Posted 25 minutes ago
Toronto to get one last blast of warm weather this weekend before winter settles in

If you've been planning to go snap some photos of Toronto's vibrant autumn foliage, this weekend may be your last chance to do so — at least without wearing a parka and gloves.

Our glorious, warm, extended fall season is coming to a close, it seems, but not without one last early November hurrah of sunny skies and balmy temps.

This should come as good news to the many Southern Ontario residents who've been dealing with wintry precipitation and resultant travel advisories all week.

While not nearly as pronounced in Toronto as it has been in regions just north of the city, cold weather is definitely starting to rear its head in fits and spurts. We can thank the historically warm temperatures of our surrounding Great Lakes for the nastiest bits.

"Winter arrived in a hurry this week with rounds of lake-effect snow, graupel, showers and cool temperatures spreading across much of southern Ontario," wrote the Weather Network in a report published Thursday morning.

"The setup is part of a flip-flopping pattern that will unfold through November before eventually turning consistently colder as we head into December."

That flip is expected to flop once again this weekend, from nasty to nice, following another potential round of commute-bungling snow showers today.

After Thursday, we're looking at what Weather Network meteorologists describe as "a gorgeous late fall weekend that will feature warmer temperatures and abundant sunshine."

"A much drier pattern will return for the weekend, combined with abundant sunshine and more seasonal temperatures," reads the network's report.

"Daytime highs will even trend a few degrees above seasonal into next week, with double digit highs expected, and the potential for a day or two that reaches well into the mid-teens."

With a more traditional winter in the forecast this year (read: plenty of snow before the holidays), this weekend isn't one to stay inside.

"One should take advantage of this time to wrap up yard work before winter arrives," said Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham on Thursday. "We'll see temperatures turn much colder during the second half of November and especially December."

