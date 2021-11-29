Long-term forecast predicts topsy-turvy and stormy winter weather for Toronto

The flip-floppy weather Toronto has seen in recent months is set to continue on through the winter, experts are predicting, with fluctuating climate patterns expected across the country over the course of December, January and February.

On the heels of the tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, extreme heatwaves, random bouts of hail, hazy skies and poor air quality that we saw this summer, the city got some flooding-level rainfalls and quickly-dropping temperatures in the otherwise unseasonably mild fall.

And now, under a fresh blanket of snow — the first real accumulation of the season — residents can expect even more inconsistent conditions, according to a new long-term forecast from The Weather Network.

Ontario has seen one of the screwiest Julys ever when it comes to weather https://t.co/9ig2ZFLKtV #Ontario #Weather — blogTO (@blogTO) July 30, 2021

Though Ontario is slated to get more snowy weather ahead of the holidays than usual this year, the strong start to winter will only last until New Year's or so.

Into 2022, very mild temps are expected to take over the eastern half of the country for what TWN meteorologist Doug Gillham calls a "wipe away winter" that will bring an extended thaw.

But, the unusually balmy weather will be punctuated at times by more frigid temps trying to push in from the north and western Canada, which will experience a more typical winter this year.

"This would set up a battleground between the Arctic air and the very mild air that would extend from southern Ontario to the Maritimes," Gillham writes in his forecast on Monday.

"This scenario would produce periods of high-impact winter weather with messy systems tracking across the region."

Devastating floods, record warmth, and a blizzard have made headlines across Canada this fall. Is this mild and stormy pattern a preview of what's to come this winter? ❄🇨🇦



Check our #WinterForecast for a look at the season to come: https://t.co/fAnUthYciW — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) November 29, 2021

La Niña will also mean storms for the entire south of the nation, with above-normal precipitation expected — which in Southern Ontario will appear as a chaotic mix of rain, snow and ice amid this "come and go" winter.

Because of this, the province may actually see lower than average snowfall levels, but no shortage of messy weather.

But perhaps the turbulent, stormy days to come could be considered a fair trade-off for the fact that there will be little-to-no severe cold in January and February, which are usually notorious for their biting and bitter temps.