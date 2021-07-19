Thick blanket of haze accompanied by smoky smell in Toronto

A thick haze has rolled in to Toronto that at first was mystifying, then kind of pretty, and now feels like it's taking over the city along with a smoky smell.

The air quality in the city is dismal because of it, with an Air Quality Health Index on Monday of 6 in the "moderate" range, also classified as the "unhealthy" range.

Holy smoke!



The wildfire’s smoke has reached Toronto!



Smells like something is burning!

Unfortunately, the muggy haze is due to wildfires that have been raging up north.

The wildfire smoke reached Toronto.

Over 100 fires are blazing in northwestern Ontario, with winds blowing the smoke south.

apocalyptic skies full of smoke. never seen this in Toronto before.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to your health, so people are encouraged to take precautions with exposure.

Downtown Toronto under a Smokey Haze. You can actually smell it.

The smokiness in the air led to views of a bright red sun which inspired tons of photos.

Commonplace sadly in western Canada but rare in Toronto & southern Ontario. An auburn daytime sun caused by fires up north. Vague smell of smoke in the air too.

Throughout Monday, a thick smoky haze descended down upon the city.

The Toronto fog - actually smoke - from wildfires today, from my window. It smells that something burnt too.

While images of a city blanketed in haze are certainly surreal, the smell of smoke isn't so pleasant.

The air in Mississauga/Toronto is absolutely gross today. You can taste it, it's like smoke not haze. Disgusting.

Hopefully the fires will subside soon and we can look forward to clearer skies and fresher air (well, as fresh as we can expect in Toronto).