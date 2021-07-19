City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
air quality toronto

Thick blanket of haze accompanied by smoky smell in Toronto

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A thick haze has rolled in to Toronto that at first was mystifying, then kind of pretty, and now feels like it's taking over the city along with a smoky smell.

The air quality in the city is dismal because of it, with an Air Quality Health Index on Monday of 6 in the "moderate" range, also classified as the "unhealthy" range.

Unfortunately, the muggy haze is due to wildfires that have been raging up north.

Over 100 fires are blazing in northwestern Ontario, with winds blowing the smoke south.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to your health, so people are encouraged to take precautions with exposure.

The smokiness in the air led to views of a bright red sun which inspired tons of photos.

Throughout Monday, a thick smoky haze descended down upon the city.

While images of a city blanketed in haze are certainly surreal, the smell of smoke isn't so pleasant.

Hopefully the fires will subside soon and we can look forward to clearer skies and fresher air (well, as fresh as we can expect in Toronto).

Lead photo by

Mike Beauvais

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Thick blanket of haze accompanied by smoky smell in Toronto

The Bloor Viaduct could be completely transformed into Toronto's own High Line

Here's when Canada is reopening the border to fully-vaccinated travellers

Toronto companies are finally starting to plan employees' return to the office

Police find more than 2,000 people at raging party in Toronto suburb

Some mysterious shark fins have emerged in the middle of an Ontario wheat field

Smoky skies make for rare bright red sun in Toronto and the photos are surreal

Toronto street could soon get a huge makeover including the addition of a linear park