Snow headed for Toronto this weekend with parts of Ontario expected to see up to 20 cm

Toronto is in for some cold, wet and wintry days as the final weekend of November approaches, but the city won't likely see nearly as much snow as some other parts of the province.

According to meteorologists from The Weather Network, the majority of Southern Ontario is expected to remain fairly mild throughout Thursday, with 5-15 mm of rain predicted to fall in most areas.

But thanks to a blast of Arctic air, northeastern Ontario and northwestern Quebec could see heavy snow as early as today, and a winter weather travel advisory is already in effect for parts of northern Ontario.

A widespread blast of Arctic air will put an end to above seasonal temperatures, bringing up to 20 cm of snow to parts of Ontario and Quebec through Saturday. #ONStorm #QCStorm — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) November 25, 2021

"By late Thursday night, southern Ontario and Quebec will see the rain from earlier in the day transition into mixing or wet snow, along with gusty winds," reads a blog post from TWN. "Eastern Ontario and into southern Quebec will see a cold rain transition to mixing and snow into Friday morning."

On Friday, snow will also arrive in regions southeast of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, with southern Ontario expected to see the greatest snowfall. TWN warns that "driving conditions may become difficult amid blowing snow and reduced visibilities."

"The system snow will continue across eastern Ontario and southern Quebec on Friday, with higher snowfall rates expected across the Eastern Townships and Gaspe," says meteorologist Kelly Sonnenburgin the post. "Temperatures will fall through Friday night with the arrival of much colder air for Saturday morning."

On Saturday, the hardest hit areas could see upwards of 20 cm of snow, and Ottawa and Montreal are expected to see their first major snowfall of the season, with around 5-10 cm.

Sunday will bring even more flurries thanks to "a relatively weak clipper" expected to track across the Great Lakes and southern Ontario, though only 2-5 cm are expected to fall.

"Higher totals are currently forecast southwest of the GTA, with 5-8 cm possible for places like London and Chatham," says TWN. "The exact storm track is still uncertain however, and that will highly impact who sees the heaviest snow."

When the weekend is said and done, Toronto will have accumulated just a few centimetres of snow, though the same can't be said for the entirety of the province.

So while some parts of Ontario and Quebec will be thrust right into full-on winter this weekend, Toronto will likely only get a taste—for now.