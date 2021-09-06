10 staycation ideas in Toronto this fall

A Toronto staycation can be just as good as the real thing whether you opt to take in some art and culture, spend a night in an expensive hotel or appreciate all the food and drink this city has to offer. Even though travel is starting to come back again, now might just be the perfect time to be a tourist in your own city,

Here are some staycation ideas for Toronto.

Pamper yourself at Toronto's newest spa

A full day of pampering is just the thing to get you in vacay mode. And the completely redesigned and newly opened Mokara Spa in Omni King Edward Hotel is the place to go. Book a massage or facial and then spend some time clearing the pores in the steam room.

See all the sights Canada has to offer in one afternoon

You can explore the entire country without ever leaving the city at Little Canada. The two-hour and 45,000-square-foot miniature experience bring visitors past tiny versions of Canada's famous landmarks, natural wonders and familiar cityscapes at this super unique attraction.

Eat and drink or take in a DJ Night at an outdoor market

Stackt Market feels a bit like a world of its own. Grab a fancy cocktail from Tequila Herradura or a beer from Belgian Moon and munch on tacos, or fried chicken from the food stalls. There are also lots of small shops and weekly events like DJ nights.

Rediscover live theatre at a socially distanced show

The Donmar Warehouse production of Blindness is a sound installation show at the Princess of Wales Theatre and an experience like no other. Done a bit differently this year, you'll listen to a story of a global pandemic (ironic, I know) in a pod right atop the stage.

Go on a self guided street art or public art tour around the city

Toronto has a vibrant art scene with plenty of artwork around that doesn't even require an admission fee. Take an afternoon to discover all of the hidden gems in downtown Toronto or head directly to Little Portugal for some of the city's best street art.

Stay the night in Toronto's brand new eco hotel

It will cost a pretty penny to stay over at 1 Hotel with the most basic 377-square-foot studio priced upwards of $500. But think about all you're saving by sticking around the city. Expect a farm-to-table restaurant, rooftop garden bar and a daily fresh produce market stand.

Take a beer tour of the city's newest breweries and taprooms

Spots for craft beer in the city seem to be forever increasing. Red Tape, Nickel Brook and Mascot Brewery's are some of the latest places worth checking out. Toronto also now has its first Beertown Public House.

Act like a kid again at a larger than life playground

The Bentway has been transformed into an exhibition dubbed Playing in Public that your inner-kid will love. Lace up your sneakers and head over to check out eight outdoor artworks including a massive basketball court, a pinwheel of playground slides and a musical floor.

Get spooked at a haunted castle or haunted house

Tis the season for scaring yourself witless and Toronto has more than enough haunted experiences to do the job. Casa Loma is transforming into a haunted castle again while Martino Manor and the dark crevices of Horror Hallways both get super high spooky points.

Be one of the first to catch a show at Drake's concert venue

Tickets are still available for shows at Drake's highly-anticipated new 2,500-seat concert venue in the Beaches. Performances from artists like All Time Low, Passenger, Rival Sons and Ashnikko, are all on the roster starting in October. Who knows, there might even be a surprise appearance by the 6 God himself?