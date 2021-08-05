Toronto police issue photo of Parkdale prowler suspect

After people in Parkdale reported a man creepily knocking on windows at night, police issued a photo of a possible suspect — but some residents believe there is another voyeur in the neighborhood as well.

A Roncesvalles resident, near Sorauren Avenue and Wright Street, reported a man knocking on her bedroom window in the evening of Aug. 2. When she went to her bedroom window she says "there was a man there with his pants down jerking off into my window."

Police later confirmed that there are at least two related incidents in the case and Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

Police said that between Saturday, July 24, and Monday, Aug. 2 there was a "man was knocking on windows in the area and then performing an indecent act." The prowler was reported in the Wabash Avenue and Sorauren Avenue area.

The suspect is described as white, in his 40s, medium build, dirty blond shoulder-length hair and a beard, seen wearing a leather jacket and may have been riding a bicycle. They later released two security camera photos of the suspect.

But in the meantime, a resident in Parkdale suggests another person was caught at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 5 on a porch on Fermanagh Avenue.

The person who reported this incident says the man in the police photo is not the same person seen on Fermanagh Avenue.

"So I just saw the police bulletin about indecent exposure and they included a photo but it is not the guy from the incident this morning. There's more than one. Yikes. The guy from this morning had longer hair," the post reads.

On top of that, police are also looking for a man who exposed himself on a TTC train nearby at Runnymede Station on July 28. The same man is suspected in an incident at Lawrence West Station on July 12.

Anyone with information in any of these incidents should contact Toronto Police Services.