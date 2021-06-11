This is what's open in Ontario right now as part of Step 1

Ontario is now more open today than it has been in months. We are now officially in Step 1 of the province's reopening plan meaning we can now dine at patios, shop at a few more stores inside malls and book some camping.
But that's just scratching the surface. Here's a list of places, activities and other things open in Ontario right now.
Food, drink and other vices
- Patios are now open with four people allowed per table, with exceptions for larger households. Check out the rules here
- Restaurants can also continue to offer takeout and delivery
- Grocery, bulk food and convenience stores remain open for in store shopping
- The LCBO, The Beer Store, craft beer stores and distilleries
- Cannabis stores
- Pharmacies
Retail stores
- Winners, HomeSense and other non-essential retail stores are now open at 15 per cent capacity, with no restrictions on the goods that can be sold
- Shopping malls are slightly more open. Non-essential stores will an exterior entrance can now open along with mall restaurants that have patios
- Essential and other select retail stores like Dollarama remain open at 25 per cent capacity, with no restrictions on the goods that can be sold
- Garden centres and nurseries
- Hardware stores
- Bike stores and bike repair
- Safety supply stores
Outdoors and recreation
- City parks
- Provincial parks
- Off-leash dog parks
- Skateboard parks
- Picnic shelters at city parks
- Outdoor swimming pools
- Toronto Island
- Mount Pleasant Cemetery
- Golf courses
- Overnight campgrounds and campsites, including Ontario Parks and short-term rentals
- Drive-in theatres
- Outdoor fitness classes, outdoor groups in personal training and outdoor individual/team sport training to be permitted with up to 10 people
- Outdoor horse racing tracks and motor speedways permitted to operate without spectators
- Marinas and boat clubs
- Concert venues, theatres and cinemas may open outdoors for the purpose of rehearsing or performing a recorded or broadcast performance with no more than 10 performers, among other restrictions
Consumer and business services
- Banks
- Car dealerships
- Funeral services
- Gas stations
- Hotels
- Laundromats and dry cleaners
- Lawn care services
- Mail services
- Veterinary services
- Businesses that board animals
- Animal and pet care services
- Cleaning and maintenance services
- Non-essential construction
- DriveTest centres
Other
- TTC
- GO Train and UP Express
- Toronto Pearson International Airport
- Media operations
- Surgeries
- In-person counselling
- Toronto Public Library for curbside pickup
- Outdoor zoos, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions open with capacity limited to 15 per cent for ticketed areas
- Community centres and facilities open for limited activities (childcare, physical therapy and washrooms)
- Indoor religious services, rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services permitted at up to 15 per cent capacity of the particular room
Some specific retailers that are currently open include
- Best Buy
- Canadian Tire
- Dollarama
- Home Depot
- Home Hardware
- RONA
- Walmart
- Indigo
- Sport Chek
- IKEA
- Toronto Premium Outlets
- Apple Store, by reservation only
- Winners
- HomeSense
- Marshalls
The following businesses, facilities and services still remained closed
A tip before you head out for patio drinks or to your favourite shop is to call the business or service ahead as some may choose not to open today, or even this weekend.