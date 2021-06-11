This is what's open in Ontario right now as part of Step 1

Ontario is now more open today than it has been in months. We are now officially in Step 1 of the province's reopening plan meaning we can now dine at patios, shop at a few more stores inside malls and book some camping.

But that's just scratching the surface. Here's a list of places, activities and other things open in Ontario right now.

Food, drink and other vices

Patios are now open with four people allowed per table, with exceptions for larger households. Check out the rules here

Restaurants can also continue to offer takeout and delivery

Grocery, bulk food and convenience stores remain open for in store shopping

The LCBO, The Beer Store, craft beer stores and distilleries

Cannabis stores

Pharmacies

Retail stores

Winners, HomeSense and other non-essential retail stores are now open at 15 per cent capacity, with no restrictions on the goods that can be sold

Shopping malls are slightly more open. Non-essential stores will an exterior entrance can now open along with mall restaurants that have patios

Essential and other select retail stores like Dollarama remain open at 25 per cent capacity, with no restrictions on the goods that can be sold

Garden centres and nurseries

Hardware stores

Bike stores and bike repair

Safety supply stores

Outdoors and recreation

City parks

Provincial parks

Off-leash dog parks

Skateboard parks

Picnic shelters at city parks

Outdoor swimming pools

Toronto Island

Mount Pleasant Cemetery

Golf courses

Overnight campgrounds and campsites, including Ontario Parks and short-term rentals

Drive-in theatres

Outdoor fitness classes, outdoor groups in personal training and outdoor individual/team sport training to be permitted with up to 10 people

Outdoor horse racing tracks and motor speedways permitted to operate without spectators

Marinas and boat clubs

Concert venues, theatres and cinemas may open outdoors for the purpose of rehearsing or performing a recorded or broadcast performance with no more than 10 performers, among other restrictions

Consumer and business services

Banks

Car dealerships

Funeral services

Gas stations

Hotels

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Lawn care services

Mail services

Veterinary services

Businesses that board animals

Animal and pet care services

Cleaning and maintenance services

Non-essential construction

DriveTest centres

Other

TTC

GO Train and UP Express

Toronto Pearson International Airport

Media operations

Surgeries

In-person counselling

Toronto Public Library for curbside pickup

Outdoor zoos, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions open with capacity limited to 15 per cent for ticketed areas

Community centres and facilities open for limited activities (childcare, physical therapy and washrooms)

Indoor religious services, rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services permitted at up to 15 per cent capacity of the particular room

Some specific retailers that are currently open include

Best Buy

Canadian Tire

Dollarama

Home Depot

Home Hardware

RONA

Walmart

Indigo

Sport Chek

IKEA

Toronto Premium Outlets

Apple Store, by reservation only

Winners

HomeSense

Marshalls

The following businesses, facilities and services still remained closed

All public and private schools

All licensed day care and child care centres

All nightclubs and strip clubs not offering takeout or delivery

All indoor theatres and cinemas

All gyms (except for those offering outdoor activities)

All nail, hair salons and barber shops (except for outdoor cuts and styles)

City Hall and all municipal buildings

Ontario casinos

A tip before you head out for patio drinks or to your favourite shop is to call the business or service ahead as some may choose not to open today, or even this weekend.