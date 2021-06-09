Toronto is opening 10 outdoor swimming pools this weekend and here's where to find them

Feeling hot, hot, hot? You can remedy that with a refreshing dip in one of Toronto's public outdoor pools this weekend when 10 of them reopen even earlier than they normally do for the season.

Toronto Mayor John Tory just announced that a whole host of major pools across the city will open up on Saturday, June 12, one day after Ontario moves into Step 1 of the province's Roadmap to Reopening framework.

Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, capacity at all outdoor pool will be reduced to 25 per cent to allow adequate space for physical distancing among swimmers.

"Staff have worked closely with Toronto Public Health (TPH) to meet guidelines to ensure people can swim safely at outdoor pools," reads a release from the city issued Wednesday.

"Patrons visiting the city's outdoor pools will be required to sign in and provide their first name and an email or phone number to facilitate TPH contact tracing should it be required."

Leisure swimming and outdoor lane-swimming are free for everyone, but residents must reserve a 45-minute time slot in advance. Reservations for swim sessions open at 8 a.m. tomorrow.

The 10 outdoor pools that will open on June 12 are:

Alex Duff – 779 Crawford St.

Monarch Park Pool – 115 Felstead Ave.

Heron Park CC – 292 Manse Rd.

Grandravine CC – 23 Grandravine Dr.

McGregor CC – 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.

Parkway Forest CC – 59 Forest Manor Rd.

Pine Point – 15 Grierson Rd.

Riverdale Park – 550 Broadview Ave.

Sunnyside-Gus Ryder – 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

West Mall – 380 The West Mall

The remainder of Toronto's 58 public outdoor pools will reopen, at least partially, on June 19. Full pool hours will go into effect for the season once school lets out on June 30 and remain that way until Monday, September 6.

"Thank you to city staff who are working to start opening the city's outdoor pools early to help Torontonians stay active and healthy despite the heat," said Tory in a statement about the first round of pool reopenings.

Toronto's pools usually open in late June or early July.

"I know we are all eager to get on with summer and back to a more normal life in our city. Pools and patios are just days away from opening. We are getting there, and that's thanks to the efforts of the vast majority of our residents who are doing the right thing – following the public health advice and getting vaccinated."