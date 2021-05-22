This is what's open right now on the Toronto Island

The Toronto Island remains open even though it seems everything else in the city has been cancelled for the summer.

Whenever you feel too cooped indoors and want to enjoy some socially distanced activities by the water, you can hop on a ferry at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal.

However, you will need to buy your tickets ahead of time since you can only get them online and the ferry service is operating at 50 per cent capacity.

Passengers are expected to follow standard precautions, including wearing a mask or other face coverings and passing the Ontario Ministry of Health self-assessment for COVID-19 or they will not be allowed to board.

There's some changes to the ferry operations, too. There's currently no ferry service to Hanlan's Point until further notice. The washrooms are also closed on the ferry, though they're open at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal and on Toronto Island Park.

Some water taxis will also be running under similar protocols, such as Tiki Taxi and the Toronto Harbour Water Taxi.

To save you from disappointment before embarking to the islands, note that many activities and attractions will be closed from the Centreville Amusement Park, Far Enough Farm and Toronto Island Camps.

If the weather is still looking as sunny as it has been this week, you can head to the handful of beaches and splash pads, trek through the William Meany Maze or revisit your childhood through the Franklin Gardens.

Even fishing on the Toronto Islands has been a growing trend recently.

Amenities like bike rentals just opened but paddleboarding with the Toronto Island SUP doesn't start until June 1.

For dining, it may be best to bring your own lunch or finally pull the trigger on that picnic you've been meaning to have.

There are still takeout options, including the Island Cafe and the Island Greek Grill, but the Toronto Island BBQ & Beer Co will be closed at least until June 27.