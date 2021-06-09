Film
drive in theatres ontario

Drive-in theatres are opening this weekend in Ontario

Drive-in theatres are gearing up to re-open this weekend under Step 1 of Ontario's re-opening plan.

While some people are craving a drink on a cool patio and others look forward to an outdoor fitness class, still others are dreaming of seeing a movie on the big screen.

Some drive-in theatres were hoping to open in March but after COVID-19 cases surged, the province shut them down again.

Now with Ontario moving into Step 1 on Friday, drive-ins are once again allowed to reopen. Although not listed under the province's Step 1 reopening plan, Dakota Brasier, a spokesperson for the minister of heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries, told Global News that drive-in cinemas are indeed permitted to open in Step 1.

The 5-Drive-in Theatre in Oakville has shows planned for Friday and Saturday nights on three screens getting underway at 9:25 pm. They have old films such as Jurassic Park (1993) and Jaws (1975), and newer films like A Quiet Place Part II.

People can book tickets online.

People in Hamilton are thrilled that the Starlite in Hamilton is opening with several double features.

“IM SO FREAKING EXCITED, I SIMPLY DO NOT KNOW HOW TO ACT RIGHT NOW!” one person wrote.

Tickets are also online.

For those willing to drive a bit farther, there are a few options in Ontario.

If you are willing to drive to Barrie, the Sunset Barrie Drive-in is also opening on Friday. Tickets are online.

The Boonies Drive In Theatre in Tilbury is waiting until June 17 to open. They are starting the season with Tom & Jerry.

"The time has finally come, our 2021 season starts in 10 DAYS," they posted on June 7.

Port Hope Drive-in also seems to be holding off for this weekend and has shows listed for June 18 to 20.

Prince Edward County's Mustang Drive-in is waiting a bit longer and plans to open June 24.

"It's a short season so we can't wait to make the most of it with yas!" they posted on June 7. "Closing to the public Sept. 5, but boy-oh-boy do we have some fun planned for the summer."

Lead photo by

Mustang Drive In

