10 rooftop patios now open in Toronto during Step 1

Rooftop patios now open in Toronto are the ultimate reward for long summer months spent inside. Bask in the sunshine and catch up on all the vitamin D you missed out on during lockdown while sipping cocktails and eating restaurant food that didn't come out of a takeout container.

Here are rooftop patios now open in Toronto.

Yorkville may be swanky, but this pub has multiple rooftop patios where they know how to get sloppy. There's a vague New Zealand theme to this place, but all you need to be to fit in here is thirsty and hungry for bar food and beer. They're taking very limited reservations to make room for lots of walk-ins.

You can now book a reservation for a spot on the patio at this Etobicoke pool hall and bar. Make your time there easy for everyone by arriving on time, and be aware contact tracing is still in effect. Otherwise, sit back and sip on one of their summery cocktails like a Clover Club.

Take in a spectacular view of Riverside from this patio where reservations are required so everyone gets a fair shot at taking in the sights. Cocktails and snacks like bao are part of a refined menu.

King West clubgoers will be thrilled to return to this sun-soaked rooftop patio known for its infinity blue, cobalt blue cabanas and sweeping views of the skyline. Japanese-Brazilian comfort food makes for sophisticated eats.

Breezy cuisine and lovely views of the CN Tower beckon from this Entertainment District patio situated on top of an elegant hotel. Expect an airy sense of design and lots of sunshine while dining poolside.

Liberty Village has this Irish pub mainstay with a rooftop garden patio that opened on Friday. After this weekend, you can email them to book for a hang session with some craft beers.

On top of Rock 'n' Horse Saloon in the Entertainment District, there's a rooftop patio known as The Porch serving margarita towers within view of the CN Tower and the hustle and bustle of downtown that will be open every day from Friday onward.

This craft beer bar has a location near Peter and Queen with a rooftop patio that won't be taking reservations. You'll just have to get lucky to get a spot to drink your first draft beer in months.

This historical pub has a rooftop patio with a view of Yonge and Dundas Square where they're taking reservations for parties of four to sit at distanced, divided tables. One thing that won't be changing is their smooth draft beer and juicy burgers.

This Annex pub with a spacious rooftop patio is taking reservations through their website and saving half of their tables for walk-ins. Grab colourful cocktails during your 90-minute seating.