Fashion & Style
Shauna Mazenes
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
malls open toronto

Malls around Toronto are now partially open and here are stores you can shop at

Malls are now open in Toronto and throughout Ontario although many of the stores still remain closed. 

Just like it was before Step 1 of reopening in Ontario, all the essential stores in shopping malls remain open. This means places like Shoppers Drug Mart, GNC and takeout restaurants are still accessible.

New for Step 1 is that non-essential stores at shopping malls with exterior entrances are now allowed to open. Restaurants at malls that have patios will also be allowed to open.

These stores will only be open for in-person shopping at 15 per cent capacity, and many recommend booking an appointment in advance to avoid lines. There will be screenings upon arrival, in addition to mandatory masks and social-distancing guidelines.  

The non-essential retailers that are now open for in-person shopping in malls across in and around Toronto are as follows:

Gerrard Square:
Vaughan Mills:
Eaton Centre:
Square One:
Sherway Gardens:
Fairview:
Bayview Village:
Cloverdale:
Yorkdale:
Scarborough Town Centre:

All stores at Shops at Don Mills will also be open since the mall is an outdoor mall with all stores having exterior entrances. 

Each mall suggests you check their website for updates before planning your visit. 

