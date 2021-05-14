Toronto speed enforcement cameras ready to catch drivers in these 50 new locations

The City of Toronto is continuing on with its new speed enforcement program, through which 50 automated devices have issued a whopping 81,557 tickets in the first three months of this year alone.

As has been the case since the city began installing the cameras, the locations are switching up yet again to keep drivers on their toes and make sure people are abiding by posted speed limits, especially in problematic areas.

All of this helps to support the city's Vision Zero campaign to make roads safer in the wake of a spike in pedestrian and cyclist deaths in recent years.

During the most recent round of enforcement, the worst spot for offences was on the six-lane Sheppard Avenue East, just west of Don Mills Road, where 20 per cent of all tickets were issued.

I am thrilled we have a speed camera on our road now!! Thank you! Sick of people doing 60 on our 40 street in a seniors zone. — D. J. R. (@Cool2bCorgi) May 14, 2021

The new locations of the ASE cameras, which will begin enforcement in June, are:

Martin Grove Road north of Garfella Drive (Etobicoke North)

John Garland Boulevard near Kendleton Drive (Etobicoke North)

The East Mall south of Capri Road (Etobicoke Centre)

La Rose Avenue east of Griggsden Avenue (Etobicoke Centre)

Algoma Street east of Royal York Road (Etobicoke-Lakeshore)

Lake Shore Boulevard West near Twentieth Street (Etobicoke-Lakeshore)

Windermere Avenue near St. Olave’s Road (Parkdale-High Park)

Annette Street near Laws Street (Parkdale-High Park)

Guestville Avenue near Dennis Avenue (York South-Weston)

Culford Road north of Burr Avenue (York South-Weston)

Wilson Avenue near 1196 Wilson Ave. (York Centre)

Northover Street south of Sheppard Avenue West (York Centre)

Shoreham Drive west of Gosford Boulevard (Humber River-Black Creek)

Stong Court west of Driftwood Avenue (Humber River-Black Creek)

Wilson Avenue west of Belgrave Avenue (Eglinton-Lawrence)

Marlee Avenue south of Hillmount Avenue (Eglinton-Lawrence)

Dufferin Street near Waterloo Avenue (Davenport)

Concord Avenue north of College Street (Davenport)

Dundas Street West near Augusta Avenue (Spadina-Fort York)

The Esplanade east of Princess Street (Spadina-Fort York)

Avenue Road near Macpherson Avenue (University-Rosedale)

Clinton Street north of College Street (University-Rosedale)

Davisville Avenue near Acacia Road (Toronto-St. Paul’s)

Bansley Avenue south of Vaughan Road (Toronto-St. Paul’s)

Homewood Avenue near Maitland Place (Toronto Centre)

Parliament Street north of Oak Street (Toronto Centre)

Greenwood Avenue south of Glebeholme Boulevard (Toronto-Danforth)

Plains Road near Milton Road (Toronto-Danforth)

Blythwood Road near Blyth Hill Road (Don Valley West)

Leslie Street south of Lawrence Avenue East (Don Valley West)

York Mills Road east of Rayoak Drive (Don Valley East)

Grenoble Drive west of Spanbridge Road (Don Valley East)

Van Horne Avenue west of Brian Drive (Don Valley North)

Parkway Forest Drive near 25 Parkway Forest Drive (Don Valley North)

Drewry Avenue east of Norwin Street (Willowdale)

Ellerslie Avenue west of Diagonal Road (Willowdale)

Victoria Park Avenue near Medonte Avenue (Beaches-East York)

Secord Avenue near Palmer Avenue (Beaches-East York)

Birchmount Road south of Sadler Drive (Scarborough Southwest)

Bellamy Road South north of Kingston Road (Scarborough Southwest)

Gilder Drive east of Midland Avenue (Scarborough Centre)

Lawrence Avenue East west of Ben Stanton Boulevard (Scarborough Centre)

Bamburgh Circle near 125 Bamburgh Circle (Scarborough-Agincourt)

Chester Le Boulevard near Pettibone Square (Scarborough-Agincourt)

Huntingwood Drive near Mollard Road (Scarborough North)

Heather Road east of Glen Watford Drive (Scarborough North)

Military Trail near 341 Military Trail (Scarborough-Guildwood)

Gatesview Avenue east of Cedar Drive (Scarborough-Guildwood)

Sewells Road west of Glenheather Terrace (Scarborough-Rouge Park)

Centennial Road south of Cherrydale Court (Scarborough-Rouge Park)

Warning signs are being posted in the above areas to let drivers know that the devices are coming soon, and that they will face a set fine if documented going over the legal limit, depending how fast they're clocked in at.

If going 50 km/h over the limit or more, residents will face a summons to appear before a Justice of the Peace in court.

The locations are selected based on which community safety zones have proven to be the most dangerous, whether because they've been a hot spot for collisions, for speeding, are particularly busy areas for car and foot traffic and/or have been identified as priority by police and the public.