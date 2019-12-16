Toronto just started installing automated speed enforcement cameras around the city

News that Toronto would soon be allowed to use automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras to ticket speeding drivers was announced just two weeks ago, and the city is already beginning to install machines and signage throughout the city.

But there's no reason to fear a speeding ticket just yet.

ASE tickets are only expected to start being issued to speeding drivers in the spring of 2020, according to the city, after a 90-day public education campaign to warn drivers of the new enforcement method.

That campaign begins today, and it includes warning letters to previous offenders, as well as signage in each ward to inform drivers of where ASE cameras will be located.

Once installation is complete, an initial total of 50 cameras will be set up across the city. Each ward will eventually be equipped with two ASE cameras that'll record images of vehicles travelling over the posted speed limit.

"Speed limits are not suggestions — they are the law. Automated Speed Enforcement is a reminder for drivers in Toronto to slow down and obey the posted speed limit," Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

"We have fought for years for the provincial regulations to allow Automated Speed Enforcement on our streets because we know it will save lives."

According to the city, speed is a contributing factor in about one third of fatal collisions in Canada. On top of that, more than 50 per cent of convictions related to the Highway Traffic Act in Ontario were from speeding offences.

The new cameras are just one part of Vision Zero, the city's plan to attain zero collision-related fatalities and injuries, and the full list of ASE camera locations can be found online.

"Those exceeding the speed limit and putting lives at risk will almost certainly receive a ticket. And they should," city councillor James Pasternak, chair of the infrastructure and environment committee, said in a statement.

"Those obeying the rules of the road, staying within the speed limit and respecting vulnerable pedestrians and road users have little to worry about and set a good example for everyone."