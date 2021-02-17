Another storm could bring 10 more cm of snow to Toronto this week

City of Toronto crews are still in the process of cleaning up and clearing the roads after Monday night's storm, but it seems another bout of snow is already on the horizon.

Residents of the city were blasted with roughly 15-25 cm of snow, cumulatively, over the course of Monday night and into Tuesday, resulting in widespread school and bus closures announced early this morning and a messy commute for anyone travelling around the region by car.

The city also issed an extreme cold weather alert on Tuesday amid freezing temperatures, though the snow has fortunately halted to a stop.

But while the precipitation may have calmed down for the time being, meteorologists are predicting that this will merely be a short reprieve from what is shaping up to be a snow-filled week in southern Ontario.

An amplified jet stream pattern continues this week. The contrast between cold air sinking south and warm air moving north is the driving force behind frigid conditions in Texas, tornadoes in the southeastern U.S. and major winter storms from Ontario to Newfoundland. pic.twitter.com/eUfjVCqmP9 — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) February 16, 2021

According to Weather Network meteorologists, Wednesday will finally bring some sunshine to Toronto, though temperatures are still expected to remain well below seasonal and feel like -9 C with the windchill.

Then, on Thursday afternoon, another burst of widespread snow is expected to develop, with lake-effect snow flurries also possible at the west end of Lake Ontario earlier in the day on Thursday.

"We're watching our next chance for accumulating snowfall late Thursday into Friday, as an active storm track lingers south of the border," said Weather Network meteorologist Michael Carter in a blog post published Tuesday.

"There's still uncertainty with the exact details and amounts, but for now it looks like an additional 5-10 cm will be possible across southern Ontario."

And with cold temperatures expected to persist all week, the snow from Monday's storm is guaranteed to stick around, meaning the new flurries headed for the city Thursday will simply add to the accumulation of white fluffy stuff that is already blanketing the city.

Fortunately, meteorologists are expecting temperatures to ease up slightly during the last week of February, though they say the air could still be cold enough to allow for even more snow to fall next week.