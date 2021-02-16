Toronto rocked by most snow of the season so far during brutal storm

Well, the forecasts sure were right — Toronto and the rest of Southern Ontario got completed dumped on with snow over the long weekend, with the most accumulation we've seen thus far this season.

The snow over the course of Monday evening into Tuesday morning in particular made for an extremely messy commute for those who still have a reason to venture anywhere these days, with slippery, treacherous conditions that Ontario drivers should be used to by now but that still take us by surprise every year.

HWY conditions in the GTA are bad at the moment. Drive slowly, carry some extra wiper fluid, and give sufficient space to larger vehicles. #ONStorm #SnowDay @blogTO pic.twitter.com/fAtKnY3jBP — Red Cocktail (@redcok) February 16, 2021

As a result, students and parents awoke to widespread school closures and bus cancellations across the GTA this morning, with school boards in Peel, York, Hamilton, Halton, Guelph, Niagara, and Kawartha among those that declared it a complete snow day.

The Toronto District School Board and Toronto Catholic District School Board, as well as their counterparts in Durham Region, have cancelled school bus service but will continue in-person and remote learning.

Today was due to be the first day back for students in the city after weeks of classes taking place online-only yet again due to the pandemic.

The fresh blanket of the white stuff certainly made for a serene wintry scene — or a cringeworthy one if you're not a fan of heavy accumulation, strong winds and temperatures that feel like the negative double digits.

The storm has persisted into Tuesday morning in areas of the GTA, though lighter than yesterday's precipitation, while it feels like a bitter -20 C in Toronto proper.

We are expected to see a total of between 15 and 30 cm of snow across the province — between 15 and 25 in the GTA specifically — by the time the storm ends later today.

Though the city is still under a shutdown and stay-at-home order, Environment Canada has advised residents to "consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve" and cautions that "rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

The Crown agency also issued a Winter Storm Warning for the region.

Up bright and early to clear my buildings driveway. We got lots and lots snow last night in Toronto ❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/UVDRYfZZ3X — VintageInn Blog (@BlogVintageInn) February 16, 2021

Unfortunately, per The Weather Network, we're in for more flurries in just a few days' time, with 15-25 cm hitting the south of the province over Thursday and Friday.