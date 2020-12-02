10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month include gyms, fancy restaurants, dive bars and even our very own Garfield-themed restaurant. It's official: you can no longer get pizza shaped like a cat in Toronto.

The Lansdowne location of this popular patty spot which opened just last year already had to close this month. You'll now once again have to venture to Montezuma Trail in Scarborough to get their beef patties and jerk chicken.

The end of the month saw the end of this fish n' chips joint in Etobicoke that had been around for eight years, but the owners still have Black Goat Cafe in the same neighbourhood.

Kensington Market has been losing community hubs left and right, and the latest is this boxing gym that was suddenly locked out of their space last month.

This diner that served the Annex greasy spoon staples like breakfast plates for over 50 years closed under murky circumstances during the month of November.

After five years, this restaurant for Asian street food on Queen West shut down on Nov. 1. It should be replaced by a new location of Tibet Kitchen.

This 400-seat Entertainment District hotspot for TIFF parties permanently closed on Nov. 10 after six years, but remains open as a bottle shop.

Scarborough lost this empanada shop that had been around for less than a year during the month of November.

Sadly this Bloorcourt business numbers among the many that have been locked out by their landlords, the vegan dive bar closing this month after over 13 years in business.

Bloorcourt residents have been watching the up-and-down saga of this entergaging cartoon-cat-themed pizza place for a while now, but it finally closed in November, appropriately on a Monday.

This gym beloved by the community announced at the end of last month that it would be closing down its operations in the Entertainment District permanently.