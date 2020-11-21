Fish and chips joint closing in Toronto after 8 years

One of Etobicoke's most popular fish and chips spot has announced that it's closing permanently at the end of next week.

Buster's Fish House, which has been serving boxes of fried cod on fries and po' boys for the past eight years, will have its last day on November 27.

According to the restaurant's owner, who asked not to be addressed by name for this article, the decision to close was not pandemic-related, as is the case with the majority of business closures these days.

"It's nothing COVID-related at all," they said. "Our lease was coming up and we wanted to grow our family."

In lieu of running Buster's, owners will instead focus on their other business, Black Goat. The cafe opened in 2015 and is located one major intersection east of the restaurant at Lake Shore and Twenty Fourth Street.

"We've planned on this since last year, but obviously COVID happened, so it took a little longer."

The Lake Shore community staple will be replaced by an upcoming Indian restaurant, says Buster's.

You can call the restaurant to arrange curbside pick-up until it shutters for good next Friday.