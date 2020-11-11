One of Toronto's TIFF hotspots has permanently closed due to indoor dining ban

After more than six years in the Entertainment District, the restaurant Montecito has shuttered for good.

The southern California-inspired TIFF destination announced Tuesday that it has closed its doors at 299 Adelaide Street West.

"Due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic along with the financial impact that has come along with the forced closures of indoor dining, we have made the decision to discontinue our operations at Montecito," said management.

"We will miss hosting your corporate events, weddings and TIFF Parties along with your date nights, anniversaries, birthday parties, or just good times."

The massive two-storey restaurant was opened by Canadian director Ivan Reitman — find him on Canada's Walk of Fame — in 2014.

Over the years, the 400-seater has hosted a number of large events and ensuing celebrities during TIFF season.

Despite its generous patio, the restaurant closed temporarily on October 14 as the status of indoor dining remained in limbo. On Tuesday morning, the Province announced that dining indoors will be postponed for another month, at least.

Montecito says its bottle shop remains open via e-mail orders and arranged pick-ups or deliveries.