Here's what you need to know about the Toronto Zoo's new holiday drive-thru

While Toronto is now in lockdown and many of the city's businesses and attractions have been forced to shutter, there are still a number of drive-thrus residents can experience from the comfort and safety of their car.

The Toronto Zoo is one such attraction that's had to close until further notice as a result of the lockdown, but they'll instead be opening a brand new holiday drive-thru this weekend.

The Toronto Zoo Holiday Drive-Thru is a family-friendly and COVID-safe experience that will allow Toronto residents to appreciate the beauty of winter at the zoo as they drive along a special holiday route.

Tickets are now available for our Holiday Drive Thru 🎄 Enjoy the beauty of winter through our special holiday route from the safety and warmth of your own vehicle. Plus, see Santa Claus himself during this 15-20 minute experience while supporting your Zoo https://t.co/TRC0QKAUav pic.twitter.com/IWPz4sAdSl — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) November 25, 2020

The roughly 20-minute drive will take people past the 35-foot-tall Christmas tree and the new Holiday Marketplace, and families can even have a drive-by visit with Santa. Until Dec. 10, children can also bring a letter for Santa and hand it over through a COVID-safe drop-off.

Vehicles can then continue on through the zoo to see Santa's cottage, where some of his reindeer (caribou) reside, and the Enrichment Toy Workshop, where visitors can watch some of the "Toronto Zoo Elves" making toys for the animals.

"Along the way, we will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items and toys for families in need," reads the announcement from the Toronto Zoo.

"We encourage you to bring items and show the holiday spirit by helping out those in your community! Food donations will be going to Second Harvest and toy donations will be going to the Toronto Firefighters Toy Drive."

The holiday drive-thru opens to the public on Nov. 28 and runs until Dec. 21, and Torontonians can book slots between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in advance.

Tickets for the experience cost $20 per car for members and $25 for non-members, and all revenue collected from the experience will goes towards operating costs and care of the animals.

"The Toronto Zoo is a not-for-profit organization that works towards connecting people, animals and conservation science to fight extinction," says the zoo.

"Join us this holiday season to experience the beauty of the Zoo in winter and celebrate in a safe and fun way!"