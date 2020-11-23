This is what's open and closed in Toronto during lockdown

What is open during lockdown in Toronto is essential info right now. As of November 23, the city has moved from the red zone into the grey lockdown category of Ontario's tiered COVID-19 restriction framework.

With entering lockdown it's time to say goodbye to dining on patios, shopping at non-essential retail stores, working out at the gym and getting a haircut.

Here's what's open and closed in Toronto during lockdown.

Open



Food and restaurants

Supermarkets, grocery and covenience stores for in-store shopping

Bulk food stores like Bulk Barn

Outdoor food markets like Market 707 and World Food Market

Food courts in shopping malls remain open for takeout

Restaurants, bars, bakeries and cafes for takeout and delivery only

Shopping and retail

Hardware stores like Canadian Tire, Home Depot and Home Hardware

Retailers selling groceries like Dollarama, Walmart and Costco

Pharmacies and safety supply stores like Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall

Beer and wine and liquor stores like the LCBO and The Beer Store

Eyewear stores with opticians on site

Car dealerships remain open for in-person shopping by appointment only and other safety restrictions

Garden centres, plant nurseries open for curbside pick-up or delivery or indoor shopping by appointment only

Shopping malls, cannabis stores and local retailers are closed for in-person shopping but remain open for curbside pickup or delivery

Shopping malls still open just outside Toronto include Vaughan Mills, Pacific Mall, CF Markville, Hillcrest Mall and Promenade Mall

Events, attractions, museums and amusement parks

Drive-in cinemas that are still operating are allowed to remain open

The Distillery District is open with a mandatory mask policy in place

The drive-in option of the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit remains open while the walk through will be closed until December 21

Stackt is offering curbside pickup from over 20 local vendors. As well as takeout and delivery from their food vendors. Crokicurl is available for outdoor play for groups up to 8. Holiday trees are available for pickup on weekends throughout December

Polar, a multi-level drive-through holiday experience, will open on November 27.

Holiday Nights of Lights has moved to Vaughan and will remain open until January 7

Hotels and motels

Hotels in Toronto are still permitted to operate but their communal facilities such as pools, fitness centres, meeting rooms and other recreational facilities are no longer to be used by guests

Schools, community centres and childcare

Schools, child care centres and post-secondary institutions remain open

Community centres and multi-purpose facilities are open for limited activities, including child care, After-school Recreation Care (ARC) programs, food bank services and public access to washrooms

Libraries

Access to 82 Toronto Public Library branches will continue for contactless pickup of holds, drop boxes, access to computers by appointment and drop-in, access to Wi-Fi, photocopiers, printers and fax machines and access to washrooms

Parks

Parks and playgrounds remain open

Compliance will continue to be required with the City’s physical distancing bylaw which applies to parks and squares

Animal services

Veterinary services and other businesses that provide for the health and welfare of animals, including farms, boarding kennels, stables, animal shelters and research facilities remain open

Businesses that provide services for the training and provision of service animals remain open

Businesses that provide pet services, including pet grooming services, pet sitting services, pet walking services and pet training services remain open

Other services and industries

Massage therapists and acupuncturists are allowed to operate

Domestic, outdoor and cleaning and maintenance services are still permitted

Real estate agencies are permitted to operate and conduct property showings by appointment only

Film and television production, including all supporting activities such as hair, makeup and wardrobe, are permitted to open

Closed

Restaurants and bars

Indoor and patio dining will not be permitted during lockdown

Gyms, YMCAs and community centres

All indoor recreation facilities including arenas, gyms, walking tracks, indoor sport courts, pools and arenas are closed

Hair salons, spas and personal care services

Hair salons, barber shops, spas, tanning salons, tattoo studios, diet centres and beauty salons are all closed

Personal training is also not permitted at this time

Attractions, museums and amusement parks

All museums and tourist attractions are now closed such as The ROM, CN Tower, AGO, Science Centre, Ripley's Aquarium and Canada's Wonderland

High Park Zoo, Riverdale Farm and the Toronto Zoo are closed to visitors

Indoor movie theatres remain closed

Performing arts facilities are all closed to spectators

Casinos and bingo halls are closed

Strip clubs are closed

Other services and facilities