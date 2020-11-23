This is what's open and closed in Toronto during lockdown

What is open during lockdown in Toronto is essential info right now. As of November 23, the city has moved from the red zone into the grey lockdown category of Ontario's tiered COVID-19 restriction framework.
With entering lockdown it's time to say goodbye to dining on patios, shopping at non-essential retail stores, working out at the gym and getting a haircut.
Here's what's open and closed in Toronto during lockdown.
Open
Food and restaurants
- Supermarkets, grocery and covenience stores for in-store shopping
- Bulk food stores like Bulk Barn
- Outdoor food markets like Market 707 and World Food Market
- Food courts in shopping malls remain open for takeout
- Restaurants, bars, bakeries and cafes for takeout and delivery only
Shopping and retail
- Hardware stores like Canadian Tire, Home Depot and Home Hardware
- Retailers selling groceries like Dollarama, Walmart and Costco
- Pharmacies and safety supply stores like Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall
- Beer and wine and liquor stores like the LCBO and The Beer Store
- Eyewear stores with opticians on site
- Car dealerships remain open for in-person shopping by appointment only and other safety restrictions
- Garden centres, plant nurseries open for curbside pick-up or delivery or indoor shopping by appointment only
- Shopping malls, cannabis stores and local retailers are closed for in-person shopping but remain open for curbside pickup or delivery
- Shopping malls still open just outside Toronto include Vaughan Mills, Pacific Mall, CF Markville, Hillcrest Mall and Promenade Mall
Events, attractions, museums and amusement parks
- Drive-in cinemas that are still operating are allowed to remain open
- The Distillery District is open with a mandatory mask policy in place
- The drive-in option of the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit remains open while the walk through will be closed until December 21
- Stackt is offering curbside pickup from over 20 local vendors. As well as takeout and delivery from their food vendors. Crokicurl is available for outdoor play for groups up to 8. Holiday trees are available for pickup on weekends throughout December
- Polar, a multi-level drive-through holiday experience, will open on November 27.
- Holiday Nights of Lights has moved to Vaughan and will remain open until January 7
Hotels and motels
- Hotels in Toronto are still permitted to operate but their communal facilities such as pools, fitness centres, meeting rooms and other recreational facilities are no longer to be used by guests
Schools, community centres and childcare
- Schools, child care centres and post-secondary institutions remain open
- Community centres and multi-purpose facilities are open for limited activities, including child care, After-school Recreation Care (ARC) programs, food bank services and public access to washrooms
Libraries
- Access to 82 Toronto Public Library branches will continue for contactless pickup of holds, drop boxes, access to computers by appointment and drop-in, access to Wi-Fi, photocopiers, printers and fax machines and access to washrooms
Parks
- Parks and playgrounds remain open
- Compliance will continue to be required with the City’s physical distancing bylaw which applies to parks and squares
Animal services
- Veterinary services and other businesses that provide for the health and welfare of animals, including farms, boarding kennels, stables, animal shelters and research facilities remain open
- Businesses that provide services for the training and provision of service animals remain open
- Businesses that provide pet services, including pet grooming services, pet sitting services, pet walking services and pet training services remain open
Other services and industries
- Massage therapists and acupuncturists are allowed to operate
- Domestic, outdoor and cleaning and maintenance services are still permitted
- Real estate agencies are permitted to operate and conduct property showings by appointment only
- Film and television production, including all supporting activities such as hair, makeup and wardrobe, are permitted to open
Closed
Restaurants and bars
- Indoor and patio dining will not be permitted during lockdown
Gyms, YMCAs and community centres
- All indoor recreation facilities including arenas, gyms, walking tracks, indoor sport courts, pools and arenas are closed
Hair salons, spas and personal care services
- Hair salons, barber shops, spas, tanning salons, tattoo studios, diet centres and beauty salons are all closed
- Personal training is also not permitted at this time
Attractions, museums and amusement parks
- All museums and tourist attractions are now closed such as The ROM, CN Tower, AGO, Science Centre, Ripley's Aquarium and Canada's Wonderland
- High Park Zoo, Riverdale Farm and the Toronto Zoo are closed to visitors
- Indoor movie theatres remain closed
- Performing arts facilities are all closed to spectators
- Casinos and bingo halls are closed
- Strip clubs are closed
Other services and facilities
- Meeting spaces are closed with limited exceptions for day camps for children, recreational and skill building programs, alcohol or substance abuse counselling, court services, government services and mental health support services
- Photography and studio services