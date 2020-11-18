Toronto is getting a magical holiday drive-thru festival with an illuminated tunnel

Get your cars gassed up and ready to go because another holiday drive-thru is opening in Toronto soon, this time at CF Sherway Gardens.

Starting Nov. 24, you can partake in a whimsical voyage, from the comfort of your vehicle, that follows an elf on a mission to fill the holiday cheer battery to power Santa's sleigh.

The mission will take you all the way to the North Pole and will make seven stops along the way including one at the illuminated Tinsel Tunnel, the enchanted forest, a vibrant town square, and Santa's workshop.

Once you make it to the final stop, you can take a physically distanced photo with Santa.

"[We wanted to] create something that was unique...that's...still in keeping with giving back to the community by offering this great drive-thru experience that allows for the customers to go on this magical trip to the North Pole from the comfort of their vehicles and to do so safely," Sherway Gardens General Manager Andy Traynor told blogTO.

COVID-19 restrictions and protocols will of course be in place during the drive-thru experience.

"In light of COVID-19, Cadillac Fairview is committed to abiding by public health guidelines and keeping safety a priority for its guests and employees by integrating extensive health and safety measures for all of its holiday programming," a press release reads.

"Each Holiday Drive-Thru reservation is for one vehicle. All attendees must be seated safely with seatbelts inside of the vehicle."

Traynor went on to say that the drive-thru will be held in the northeast parking lot where they held drive-in movies this summer.

"It's a lot of fun, it's very interactive and the mission is to take guests all the way to the North Pole," Traynor said, adding that they are completely sold out and are trying to squeeze in some more dates and time slots.

"It's a fun 35-minute journey outdoors."

The holiday drive-thru will run until Dec. 24 and will only be available to those who have made an online reservation, meaning no walk-ups will be accepted.