These are the rules for celebrating Halloween in Toronto this year

Halloween in Toronto just won't be the same in 2020. If you're still a bit confused about what's allowed and what's not allowed, here is what officials have said about celebrating the spooky season in Toronto during the pandemic.

Is trick-or-treating allowed?

The Ontario government is recommending that those living in the province's COVID-19 hotspots - Toronto, Peel, Ottawa, and York Region - avoid traditional, door-to-door trick-or-treating.

"Given the high transmission of COVID-19 in the modified Stage 2 public health unit regions of Ottawa, Peel, Toronto and York Region, traditional door-to-door trick or treating is not recommended," said the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, in a statement last week.

Ontario is recommending that kids not go out trick-or-treating in Ottawa, Peel, Toronto and York Region. At his daily press conference Monday, Ford said these measures are necessary to "protect Christmas and the holiday season.” Read more: https://t.co/rsmvTWMzSn pic.twitter.com/OPXo2ZXmA4 — CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) October 19, 2020

Is there still a party on Church St.?

The annual Halloween party on Church St. has been cancelled and the local BIA wants everyone to know they shouldn't show up for an impromtu gathering. Instread, they'll be hosting a virtual Halloween where people can connect and show off their costumes via Zoom.

What can you do instead?

If you're still looking for a fun (and safe) way to celebrate the day, don't fret because there are a bunch of socially-distanced things to do in Toronto this year.

Officials also suggest celebrating at home by throwing virtual parties, scary movie nights, backyard scavenger hunts or carving pumpkins.

Another way to get into the Halloween spirit is to decorate your home and there are many places in Toronto to get some great decorations.

Of course, Halloween is all about the costumes and you definitely don't need to go out to dress up.

Who can you celebrate with?

Toronto residents are encouraged to only celebrate the holiday with people in their households and to avoid large gatherings, which sadly means no big Halloween bashes this year, including outdoor ones.

In fact, Toronto residents are being asked to avoid non-essential trips outside the home entirely.

Doug Ford cancels Halloween in Stage 2 locations including Toronto, Ottawa etc https://t.co/e8vRT6Sunh pic.twitter.com/G7ca42psxU — not inklessPW 💎 (@inklessPW) October 19, 2020

It's also important to remember that social gathering and organized public event limits are still set at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors and those who, perhaps, choose to party anyway could be fined up to $10,000 for hosts and $800 for attendees.

"My friends, we all know that this isn't going to be a regular Halloween," Doug Ford said in a press conference last week.

"The steps we take now will determine what the holiday season looks like this year."