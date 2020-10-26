15 things to do to celebrate Halloween in Toronto this year

Halloween in Toronto is just a few days a way. In case you're scrambling for some activities to busy yourself with on Hallows' Eve in 2020— what with the pandemic and all — don't fret. There's still a number of ways to celebrate peak spooky season, in a socially-distanced way.

Here are some things to do to celebrate Halloween in Toronto this year.

Hit up Dragon Ball at Cabana

The sprawling waterfront patio on Polson Pier is holding an event called Dragon Ball at their new outdoor restaurant, Marquee. Come in a costume for a prix fixe meal, drag queen performances, and a live DJ on October 31. It's $95 a pop, plus tax and gratuity.

Go to a zombie wrestling show

Pro wrestlers dressed as the undead is the entertainment you didn't know you needed. Superkick'd is hosting two zombie wrestling shows at the massive Rendezviews patio on Halloween. Tickets include entire table bookings and drink tokens.

Check out some witchy art at Darren Gallery

The end of the month will see the final days of All Of Them Witches, featuring work from Spanish Toronto-based artist Suspiria and Darren Gallery director Apollonia Vanova. You'll also get a private tarot reading when you drop by. Tickets are $37.29; book an appointment to visit. Masks are mandatory.

Go on a haunted drive-thru at Square One

The Mississauga mall is hosting a haunted drive-thru from October 21 to November 8. Cop a ticket ($29.85 per car) for this 20-minute ride of creepy clowns and zombies through Parking Lot P5 of Square One's garage.

Drive by some of Toronto's most epic lawn displays

Trick-or-treat 2020 might be cancelled, but that hasn't stopped enthusiasts from bedecking their front yarns with Halloween props. The Brenyon Way houses, 1 Krisbury Avenue, and 27 Glenlake Avenue are just some of the usual spooky staples to peep this year.

Hit up Toronto's only haunted house

Horror Hallways at Etobicoke's 401 Mini Indy is the last haunted house remaining this Halloween. Visit this pitch-black nightmare of a labyrinth, where masks are required. It's $20 per person, and cash only. It runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.on October 31.

Take part in a virtual séance

Toronto mentalist James White is taking his acclaimed séance experience online with his event Evoke. Ditch the IRL terror and connect with spirits virtually (through Zoom, to be exact). This 45-minute experience is limited to 10 people at a time. Tickets are $24.99.

See a Halloween-themed drag show

The Fall N' Leaves pop-up is turning into a ball on Halloween with a drag show starting at 7:30 p.m. Sip on spiked apple ciders and watch queens like Opal Debris and Calypso Cosmic do their thing around the haystacks for $99 per table.

Watch a spooky sidewalk art house film

The people at Mighty Brave Productions and Haus of Dada are screening a film called A Victorian Poisoning this Saturday at 7 p.m. The movie will be projected onto the main window of their private studio at 1 Herman Avenue, with some live performances on the porch. Watch from the sidewalk and bring blankies, maybe snacks.

Check out some giant light installations

The City's BigArtTO installations are still on, and On October 31, you'll be able to see some art between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Catch work by Amanda Arcuri on the Clock Tower at Princess Park, or head to the Stephen Leacock Community Centre to see work by Vladimir Kanic.

Pay respects at a Day of the Dead shrine

King West's Chotto Matte has teamed up with Crystal Head Vodka to turn their terrace into their take on a Mexican Day of the Dead shrine. It's open from 4 p.m to 6 p.m., with specials on Happy Hour cocktails and shooters.

Party on the Pandemic Patio at The Madi

The rager never stops at The Madison — so much so that the Annex pub has launched something called a Pandemic Patio, where they'll be hosting their Halloween Mad House party. Costumes are a must, with limited space and seated service only. No cover required.

See Dwayne Gretzy perform live

Drive-in venue CityView is running a concert series, and Halloween's performance will be by local cover band Dwayne Gretzky. Buy tickets online for $102.20 per vehicle, with a maximum of two occupants. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; the show starts at 8 p.m.

Attend a scary story party on Zoom

Ditch the camp fire and cuddle at home with your computer for a live storytelling session hosted by ReelHeART International Film Festival. Canadian stage actors will be performing some spooky tales. Show up to this Halloween party in your best costume. Tickets are $9.20.

Go on a Halloween lights drive-thru

Hop in the car and head to the Improve Canada outdoor space for Halloween Night of Lights. This 2.25-kilometre drive-thru trail will take you on a journey of more than 700,000 LED lights and glowing jack 'o' lanterns galore. Admissions is $25 per car for two people.