horror hallways toronto

This is the only haunted house still open in Toronto

Haunted houses in Toronto are taking a backseat during Halloween 2020, because, let's be real, there's nothing scarier than a pandemic. 

The majority of these spooky attractions are cancelled for this year due to COVID-19 concerns: Casa Loma has called off their event Legends of Horror, as has the Etobicoke staple Martino Manor and the Ex's longtime Screemers. 

A few Niagara favourites are still running, like Nightmares Fear Factory, but as of right now, only one indoor Halloween labyrinth in Toronto remains: Horror Hallways.

Back for another year the at Etobicoke's 401 Mini Indy, this terrifying event is running from October 9 to November 8 with its haunted house and maze. 

Aside from the waiting area, the entire event takes place indoors (in pitch-black hallways, no less), so strict social distancing rules are in place. 

Masks and face coverings are mandatory, especially since there'll likely be a lot of heavy breathing and screaming going on inside.

Temperature checks, contact tracing info, and hand sanitizing is also required for all visitors. Groups are let in one at a time, with a maximum of 6 people per party. 

Horror Hallways says it's also doing extra sanitizing and staff checks on the back end. 

It's $20 per person, cash-only at the entry tents. Horror Hallways is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Horror Hallways

