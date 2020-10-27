Someone in Toronto just transformed their house into an epic Halloween lights display

Toronto's spookiest abode is back for another year of haunting decor.

The home at 27 Glenlake Avenue has been a Halloween hotspot for a while now, and it looks like 2020 is no different than previous years.

This house on Glenlake Avenue has one of the most epic Halloween displays in Toronto - 📹 Karin Martin #Toronto #Halloween #October pic.twitter.com/WgOuKVHFQx — blogTO (@blogTO) October 20, 2020

The creepy skeletons are officially up and the fog machine is running at the house at Glenlake Avenue and Dorval Road.

Homeowners Trevor Walker and Karin Martin have been decking out their property during Halloween for years, bringing folks to their yard (pre-pandemic) with a slew of epic props.

In the midst of a pandemic, the couple decided to put up the decor earlier than usual to cheer up the kids attending school near their house, said Martin.

This year's version consists of a lot of ambient lighting, some skeletons on a rollercoaster from hell, a super tall werewolf, a herd of undead horses and a giant glowing pumpkin.

The head rotating 360 degrees is a nice touch, too.

Yet to be installed are the signature pumpkin towers, which will comprise of about 100 pumpkins this year.

Halloween won't be the same this year, what with trick-or-treat being cancelled and all, but you can still find time to stroll by Toronto home at night and scare the living heck out of yourself.