10 stores to get Halloween decorations in Toronto

Halloween stores in Toronto are stocking their shelves with decorations in advance of the big day. Sure, the spirit of spooky season is dampened somewhat, given that trick-or-treat is pretty much cancelled — all the more reason to go hard on the ghoulish decor this year.

Here's a roundup of stores to get Halloween decorations in Toronto.

The capital city of festive decor will indubitably have all your Halloween needs. Head to Orfus Road, Kennedy Commons, or Etobicoke for everything that this sprawling chain has to offer, from inflatables to tree accessories.

This Danforth staple has a huge selection of spooky Halloween decor. Fake body parts, creepy props, and even fog machines (for that added ambiance) are available here. Bring a mask to shop around.

This massive pop-up Halloween chain is stocked up on everything you need to creepify your house. Cover your home in fake cobwebs, or, if you have the budget, splurge on some terrifying animatronics. The brand already has scores of locations open in the GTA, just pick one.

Indoor and outdoor decor are aplenty at Home Depot's numerous Toronto locations. You'll be the envy of the neighbourhood block with this haul of inflatable, LED-lit devils, airblown skeletons and the like.

Head to any of the five Toronto locations of this home improvement chain and get creative with your Halloween theme. Lowes is also running a 50 per cent off deal off this season's merch too, so you'll definitely get a bang for your buck on spooky gear.

Crafty folks have long known the life-saving store that is Michaels, with seven locations in Toronto. From undead miniatures to outdoor props to morbid floral arrangements, there's Halloween-apropos stuff for everyone.

There are nearly 20 locations of Canadian Tire across Toronto for you to shop four-foot-long spiders and animated rusty chainsaws. You can order online and pick-up at a store near you.

Sales are abounding online at Rona. Discounted hanging witches, glowing ceramic jack-o'-lanterns, and harvest-themed wreaths are all available. Shop in-store at one of Rona's six locations or buy online to pick up.

Spinning heads that turn 360 degrees and other such props are available at this local family-run shop. The stock is a lot smaller than the massive home improvement stores on this list, but head to support indie, visit this store just north of Yonge and Wellesley.

This gargantuan party store in Mississauga has no shortage of Halloween items. It's cauldrons and LED witch hats galore here. This Dundas East shop also offers contactless curbside pick-ups.