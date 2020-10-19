Toronto is recommending that kids don't go trick-or-treating this Halloween

Halloween may be different in Toronto this year as traditional door-to-door trick or treating is officially being discouraged by Ontario's chief medical officer of health.

"Given the high transmission of COVID-19 in the modified Stage 2 public health unit regions of Ottawa, Peel, Toronto and York Region... trick or treating is not recommended and people should consider alternative ways to celebrate," said Dr. David Williams in a statement on Monday.

Williams said alternative ways to celebrate can include encouraging kids to dress up and participate in virtual events, organizing a Halloween candy hunt within individual households, carving pumpkins, and other safe activities like movie nights and lawn decorating.

"It is also critical that families not travel outside of their neighbourhood to celebrate Halloween," said Williams.

Ontarians should also continue to avoid gatherings with people outside of their households and stay home if feeling ill, even with mild symptoms.

Although some have tried to come up with an alternative way to celebrate, it seems the holiday might still be a no-go in the city.

People who live outside of Ontario's COVID-19 hotspots and plan to go trick or treating should only go with household members, and guests and people giving out candy as well as kids should all wear masks.

Lining up at doors and leaving bowls for kids to grab candy is also not recommended. Parents cannot let children wear costume masks as a substitute for face coverings