Fashion & Style
Karen Longwell
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
halloween on church

Halloween on Church Street won't be happening in Toronto this year

Fashion & Style
Karen Longwell
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

While Halloween is not cancelled yet in Toronto, the city gatherings won’t be the same this year.

Halloween on Church, a bash that normally sees thousands of costume-clad revelers gather on Church Street, has been cancelled this year.

The Church-Wellesley Village announced it would not be hosting the gathering this year as the event is not in alignment with the province’s Stage 3 Guidelines, which limits outdoor gatherings to 100 people. 

“To continue to help stop the spread of COVID-19, we encourage you to please stick to your social bubble. We must all do our part to help keep our community safe,” the post on social media reads.

Supporters of the event are disappointed but understanding.

“Sad, to be sure, but the only possible thing to do,” one person posted.

Another person noted how it was not unexpected.

“2020 what a year.....so much damage,” the poster wrote.

The huge Halloween block party normally sees Church Street (from Wood Street to Gloucester Street) opened as a pedestrian-only boulevard from 6:30 p.m. on Halloween night.

The event draws crowds to The Village’s shops, cafes and bars throughout the night.

While it won’t be the same, The Church-Wellesley Village is planning other events to fill the void.

“We are working to create a calendar of events happening at our local businesses for you to celebrate and support. We are also planning a safe alternative way for us to connect,” they wrote.

The announcement comes after Mayor John Tory said the city is considering cancelling trick-or-treating this year due to safety risks.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Halloween on Church Street won't be happening in Toronto this year

Toronto army surplus store evicted by landlord after owing $83K in rent

10 modern furniture stores in Toronto that will make you forget Ikea

Toronto teens are waiting in ridiculously long lines to shop at Brandy Melville

One of Toronto's original knitting studios has closed after 13 years

COVID-19 is forcing Toronto stores to scale back on Halloween this year

Yorkdale Mall store shuts down after employee diagnosed with COVID-19

Win a spa treatment from Caudalie Hazelton House