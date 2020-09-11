Halloween on Church Street won't be happening in Toronto this year

While Halloween is not cancelled yet in Toronto, the city gatherings won’t be the same this year.

Halloween on Church, a bash that normally sees thousands of costume-clad revelers gather on Church Street, has been cancelled this year.

The Church-Wellesley Village announced it would not be hosting the gathering this year as the event is not in alignment with the province’s Stage 3 Guidelines, which limits outdoor gatherings to 100 people.

In alignment with the Stage 3 Provincial Guidelines, The Church-Wellesley Village will not host a street event for Halloween on Church. We will soon share safe alternative ways for us to connect.https://t.co/9qe5Q8g1Hk pic.twitter.com/KdpzetLAGo — The Village (@ChurchWellesley) September 11, 2020

“To continue to help stop the spread of COVID-19, we encourage you to please stick to your social bubble. We must all do our part to help keep our community safe,” the post on social media reads.

Supporters of the event are disappointed but understanding.

“Sad, to be sure, but the only possible thing to do,” one person posted.

Another person noted how it was not unexpected.

“2020 what a year.....so much damage,” the poster wrote.

The huge Halloween block party normally sees Church Street (from Wood Street to Gloucester Street) opened as a pedestrian-only boulevard from 6:30 p.m. on Halloween night.

The event draws crowds to The Village’s shops, cafes and bars throughout the night.

While it won’t be the same, The Church-Wellesley Village is planning other events to fill the void.

“We are working to create a calendar of events happening at our local businesses for you to celebrate and support. We are also planning a safe alternative way for us to connect,” they wrote.

The announcement comes after Mayor John Tory said the city is considering cancelling trick-or-treating this year due to safety risks.