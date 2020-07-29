These are the new gathering limits for Stage 3 in Toronto

Gathering limits in Toronto are set to expand now that the provincial government has announced that the city can enter Stage 3 of reopening on Friday, meaning you'll soon be able to be in a group of more than 10 people as long as physical distancing is observed.

According to the provincial government, under Stage 3, indoor gathering limits will increase to a maximum of 50 people and outdoor gathering limits will increase to a maximum of 100 people.

On July 31, @cityoftoronto & @regionofpeel will move into Stage 3 following positive local trends of key public health indicators, including lower transmission of #COVID19.

They will join the 31 public health regions that already moved into Stage 3. https://t.co/ze8sFkC081 pic.twitter.com/lKaqs4ZWtb — ONTHealth (@ONThealth) July 29, 2020

Both of these limits are subject to physical distancing of at least two metres with people from different households or social circles, and they apply in higher risk settings and activities where people congregate.

Situations where these gathering limits must be observed include:

All organized or spontaneous indoor and outdoor events and social gatherings (e.g., parties, fundraisers, fairs, wedding receptions, funeral receptions)

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Concerts and live shows, including performing arts

Convention centres and other meeting or event spaces

Facilities for sports and recreational fitness activities (e.g., gyms, fitness studios)

Festivals

Recreational attractions, courses and instruction (e.g., fitness classes, music lessons, tutoring)

Movie theatres

Real estate open houses

Sporting and racing events

Tour and guide services (including boat tours)

Indoor gathering limits will increase to a maximum of 50 people. Outdoor gathering limits will increase to a maximum of 100 people.



Regions remaining in Stage 2 will maintain the existing gathering limit of 10. Check the status of your region at: https://t.co/56apJMJ2Ku — ONTHealth (@ONThealth) July 24, 2020

"Indoor gathering limits apply to events that are fully or partially indoors. Indoor events and gatherings cannot be combined with an outdoor event or gathering to increase the applicable gathering size," notes the Ontario government's Stage 3 guidelines.

People who are at their place of work, such as performers and crew members, do not count towards the gathering limit.

Those gathering indoors for religious services, rites, ceremonies, wedding ceremonies or funeral services are subject to a different gathering limit and can instead fill up to 30 per cent of the capacity of the particular room, a measure that was first introduced early on in Stage 2.

Gathering limits don't, on the other hand, apply to settings such as restaurants and bars, but the province says these settings must be configured so that patrons seated at different tables are separated by a distance of at least two metres, plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier.

And while these are the province's rules, Toronto has proposed a list of stricter safety measures to be implemented in Stage 3 due to the city's unique set of challenges.

While it's unclear whether these rules will be passed by the province or by city council, it's likely that indoor capacity and table size limits will be introduced for restaurants and bars in Toronto.

And though gathering limits will expand in the city this Friday, social circles must remain groups of 10 people or less who can safely interact without physical distancing.

Safely increase the number of people you have close contact with. Create a social circle with up to 10 people. — ONTHealth (@ONThealth) June 25, 2020

"We have made tremendous progress that allows us to return to something a little closer to our normal lives this summer, but we are not out of the woods yet," said Premier Ford in a news release.

"This virus is still among us and we have to be extra cautious to avoid sparking a surge or an outbreak. I strongly urge everyone to continue following public health protocols."