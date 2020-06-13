You can now have larger weddings in Ontario again and here are the new rules

Weddings in Ontario can start taking place again and couples are now permitted to have up to 50 attendees. Funerals are also now permitted.

Physical distancing still has to be practiced with those who are not of the same household or within an established 10-person circle.

"The Ontario government is providing more flexibility on the number of attendees permitted at indoor and outdoor wedding and funeral ceremonies, in recognition of the importance of being with loved ones during the moments that matter most," reads a news release from the Ministry of Health.

"Based on positive public health trends the government is extending the number of people allowed to attend an indoor wedding or funeral ceremony to a maximum of 30 per cent capacity of the ceremony venue."

"With recent progress to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we are able to ease restrictions on these special ceremonies," said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

"We have taken deliberate steps to increase testing and increase our ability to track and contain this virus. As we loosen these measures, I strongly urge everyone to remain careful and cautious as we are all still at risk."

The number of people that can attend funeral or wedding receptions is still limited to 10, but updates will be provided on capacity restrictions for these kinds of events as the outbreak progresses.