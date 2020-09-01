What's open and closed on Labour Day 2020 in Toronto

What's open on Labour Day 2020 in Toronto will be quite different than previous years. Sadly, you won't be able to visit the Canadian National Exhibition or check out the Labour Day Parade. Instead, your options on September 7 are limited to things like visiting a Toronto mall or doing some last minute grocery shopping.
Here's what's open and closed on Labour Day in Toronto this year.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
Various markets across the city will be opened on Labour Day for all your last minute shopping needs. Photo by Jesse Milns.
Food
Closed
- It's worth calling ahead to restaurants and patios before heading out — many already consider Mondays a day off.
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
Call ahead to your local Beer Store for store hours on Labour Day. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Drink
Closed
Open
Eaton Centre will be keeping their doors open on September 7. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Yorkville Village
Open
The CN Tower will be one of many attractions open on Labour Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Attractions
Closed
- Art Gallery of Ontario
- Canada's Wonderland
- Canadian National Exhibition
- Ontario Science Centre
- Royal Ontario Museum
Open