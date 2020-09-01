What's open and closed on Labour Day 2020 in Toronto

What's open on Labour Day 2020 in Toronto will be quite different than previous years. Sadly, you won't be able to visit the Canadian National Exhibition or check out the Labour Day Parade. Instead, your options on September 7 are limited to things like visiting a Toronto mall or doing some last minute grocery shopping.

Here's what's open and closed on Labour Day in Toronto this year.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will be operating on a holiday service schedule.

GO Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

Food



Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants and patios before heading out — many already consider Mondays a day off.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

LCBO

Open

Select The Beer Store locations

The best place to buy booze on Labour Day will likely be the bottle shops scattered around Toronto at the various craft brewers in the city. You can also now buy alcohol direct from restaurants.

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Yorkville Village

Open

Attractions



Closed

Art Gallery of Ontario

Canada's Wonderland

Canadian National Exhibition

Ontario Science Centre

Royal Ontario Museum

Open