City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
open labour day toronto

What's open and closed on Labour Day 2020 in Toronto

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What's open on Labour Day 2020 in Toronto will be quite different than previous years. Sadly, you won't be able to visit the Canadian National Exhibition or check out the Labour Day Parade. Instead, your options on September 7 are limited to things like visiting a Toronto mall or doing some last minute grocery shopping. 

Here's what's open and closed on Labour Day in Toronto this year.

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery
Open

Labour Day Toronto

Various markets across the city will be opened on Labour Day for all your last minute shopping needs. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Food
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants and patios before heading out — many already consider Mondays a day off.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Labour Day Toronto

Call ahead to your local Beer Store for store hours on Labour Day. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Drink
 
Closed
  • LCBO
Open

Labour Day Toronto

Eaton Centre will be keeping their doors open on September 7. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • Yorkville Village
Open

Labour Day Toronto

The CN Tower will be one of many attractions open on Labour Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Art Gallery of Ontario
  • Canada's Wonderland
  • Canadian National Exhibition
  • Ontario Science Centre
  • Royal Ontario Museum
Open
Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The free archery range is one of the many reasons to love Flemingdon Park in Toronto

The East Don Trail is about to reopen after two years of construction in Toronto

Two restaurants at Sherway Gardens report COVID-19 infections among staff

What's open and closed on Labour Day 2020 in Toronto

LCBO employee in Toronto tests positive for COVID-19

This is how much the average Ontario high school teacher makes per year

The 30 most beautiful places in Toronto

Ontario's top doctor links COVID-19 spike with people ignoring party rules