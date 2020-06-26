55 bars and restaurants in Toronto selling alcohol for takeout or delivery

Bars and restaurants in Toronto selling alcohol for takeout or delivery can get spirits, booze, liquor, hooch (whatever you want to call it) of all varieties to your door. On those fateful Mondays when the LCBO is closed, support one of these local spots instead.

Cocktail kits are available for delivery from this Dundas West bar for their Tame Impala, Studio Goose, Peach Panther and Tropic Thunder drinks. They also do a Japanese highball kit that includes Suntory Toki, six bottles of Topo Chico, an assorted garnish pack, two house syrups, ice, two highball glasses, a history of the highball and instructions.

Several varieties of gin, vodka, tequila and whiskey plus options like Jager are available for takeout from this King East bar along with beer, wine and pub grub meal kits.

Traditional margaritas can now be picked up from this Distillery District restaurant's curbside taqueria window.

This Dundas West restaurant does both a Grey Goose Caesar kit with Grey Goose, Walter craft Caesar mix, Good Fork hot sauce, pickles, tumblers, swizzle sticks and house Caesar rim for $75 as well as a St-Germain spritz kit with St-Germain, prosecco, Fever-Tree club soda, a lemon and a carafe for $65.

Get cocktails from this Annex's bar's menu like their Caesar, Toronto Sour, Demon Host, Rye & Shine, Gin Kick, mojito for pickup or delivery, or just opt for a straight-up bottle of vodka, tequila, rum, whiskey, bourbon, scotch, gin, liqueur or brandy.

Mojito kits with 16 servings, margarita kits with 11 servings and mini margarita kits with four servings can be pre-ordered for pickup from this King West hangout.

Vodka, gin, whisky, rum, tequila, bourbon, scotch, cognac and all kinds of aperitivi and amari plus exclusive Italian wines are available for takeout from this Italian restaurant on King West.

Several cocktails from this Greek-inspired bar are available bottled for pickup, like their Tzatziki, Milk + Honey, Vromikos Martini, Plaka Punch, Fig Jus, Disco Bird or Verykokko.

Mimosa and Caesar kits are available from this Distillery District French bistro's online store.

Vodka, gin, tequila, rum, whiskey, scotch, liqueurs and cognac can be delivered by this huge Entertainment District bar seven days a week, for free if your order is over $50, and on the same day when you place your order before 9 p.m.

Purchase this Distillery District producer's spirits such as gin directly from their walk-up window.

Rare options for spirits including offerings that hail from Japan to Kentucky to our own backyard are available to order online from this Bloordale bar's shop.

The menu that's available from the walk-up window of this Cabbagetown pub varies, but there's often a cocktail kit available.

This Dundas West bar has turned into a cocktail kit delivery service bringing their creative drink inventions straight to your door.

Dolly Trolley is the cocktail delivery service started up by this Financial District bar that's bringing us all beverages with names like Summer Dreamin' Lemonade, High Noon Old Fashioned, Island Stream Margarita and Cloud Kicker Daiquiri.

Get this Leslieville distillery's gin delivered, or opt for one of their kits that makes French 75's, G & T's, negronis or martinis.

Get bottles of vodka, gin, rum, tequila and more delivered from locations of this enormous chain, or grab a highball or shooter kit, or make one of their zany cocktails like a Pink Bubble Bowl or Gummy Bear Margarita at home.

Vodka, rum, tequila, whiskey, gin and Jager are available for takeout from locations of this popular generic restobar chain.

Accompany your vegan food with almost any spirit under the sun from this chain with multiple locations that do delivery and takeout through apps. They've got tequila, Aperol, bourbon, whisky, Cointreau, rum and mezcal as well as Dillon's Rose Gin and Beattie's Sweet Potato Vodka.

Cocktail kits for Watermelon Vodka drinks, mimosas, Aperol Spritzes, margaritas, Moscow Mules and much more are available for delivery and takeout from multiple locations of this chain, and you can also get beer, wine and bottles of spirits on their own.

High-end spirits like Don Julio, Hennessy and Virginia Black are available from this massive beer bar at First Canadian Place as well as frozen cocktail kits.

Bottles of vodka, gin, Crown Royal, bourbon, tequila, Hennessy and whisky are all available from this big chain with multiple Toronto locations as well as kits to make your own cocktails.

Order tequila, gin, Bailey's, Kahlua, Jager, whiskey, vodka, Fireball and shooters from this Eglinton pub for delivery through Uber Eats. They've also got a whole bunch of beer and wine options.

This bar in Bloorcourt known for electronic and dance music now promises super fast delivery of booze, wine and beer when you DM, text or call.

Dundas West has this cocktail bar hidden behind an art gallery that has now assumed yet another identity: an amaro shop. Find amari, aperitivi, wine, beer, vermouth and kits here.

This popular Bloorcourt cocktail bar has transformed into a liquor store delivering kits for Green Goddess, Espresso Quarantini, King Delicious Gimlet and Pink Penicillin cocktails as well as Vit Beo meals. They also sell gin, vodka, amaro, whisky, liqueur, rum and pisco.

Cocktail kits for two that make drinks like jalapeno margaritas and negronis are available for delivery through multiple apps from this classy restaurant near Queen and Spadina.

Margaritas to go are being sold alongside this Roncesvalles restaurant's craft beer selection and tacos.

Get bar rail, premium or top-shelf liquor and pub grub from this bar near Dundas and Bloor that delivers through Uber Eats. They also sell wine, beer, cider and coolers.

Cocktail kits to make margaritas, Aperol Spritzes, Moscow Mules, mimosas and sangria as well as bottles of gin, Fireball, whisky, Bailey's, rum, triple sec and tequila are available for delivery from this chain.

This splashy King West restaurant sells kits to make "Peter Bombs" for $30 which are essentially vodka Red Bulls, and include a mickey of Belvedere and two cans of Red Bull. They also deliver bottles of gin, whiskey, tequila, vodka and more.

Vodka, tequila, Crown Royal, gin, whiskey and locally made Collective Arts gin are all available for delivery from this huge Entertainment District beer bar.

Wild cocktails garnished with cotton candy and gummies are available for delivery on weekends only from this CityPlace brunch bar. You can also get Ace of Spades, Hennessy, Don Julio and Veuve Cliquot from this restaurant.

Rum, whiskey, tequila and gin are available for delivery from this 24/7 bar near Yonge and Bloor in 375 and 750ml amounts.

Rye, rum, tequila, scotch, vodka, gin and whiskey are all available to accompany wings and other pub grub from multiple locations of this bar chain.

Cocktail kits to make Old Fashioneds, Caesars, mimosas and Moscow Mules are available for delivery from this giant CityPlace restaurant, plus bottles of Smirnoff, Bulleit and Johnnie Walker Red Label.

Get some spirits like vodka, whiskey, gin and tequila delivered to your door along with some cheese, charcuterie and hot sauce from this King West area craft brewery.

This Stockyards distillery sells their own vodka and gin, as well as maple syrup and bitters online.

This restaurant group, which oversees places like BlueBlood Steakhouse and Cibo Wine Bar, is running their own spirit delivery service called Liberty Spirit that sells a super wide range of rum, tequila, liqueur, amari, vodka, scotch, brandy and whiskey.

Vodka, whiskey, Hennessy and gin are all available from this restaurant group that runs Petros82, with free delivery on orders over $125.

Vodka, Campari, Aperol and Moscow Mule kits are all available from this homey St. Clair West restaurant to accompany your pasta, pizza and salad for the perfect Italian night in.

Vodka, gin, rum, rye, bourbon and tequila are available from this bar that's also selling hot dogs, ice cream, wine, cider and beer.

This Rosedale pub's formidable list of tequilas is available for pickup and they also have an extensive selection of other spirits and kits to make Caesars, mimosas and other cocktails.

Walk by this Riverside bar for cocktail kits and slushies in flavours like peach mint and lemon basil to accompany their snacks.

This brewery that has a home at The Aviary in the Canary District has an e-store selling spirits like Aperol, rum, tequila, whisky, vodka, gin, Fernet, scotch, Grand Marnier and more.

750 ml bottles of rum, whiskey, vodka, gin and bourbon can be delivered from this Little Italy bar through their own dedicated service.

Located in Etobicoke, this Irish pub, that just so happens to be near an LCBO, is a good place to skip the lines and pick up just about any spirit imaginable.

Pick up a quick cocktail like a Paper Plane, negroni, Old Fashioned, martini, margarita or Caesar in a jar from this no-frills bar near Lansdowne subway station.

Kits to make nerdy cocktails like Release The Kraken or Romulan Ale are available from this Church Wellesley Village restaurant, and you can even get light-up ice cubes and dry ice kits to bring the magic to life.

Pick up kits that contain Tromba tequila from this new King West restaurant that serves tacos, enchiladas and "Mexican sushi."

Liquor is available from this venue on Queen West that's turned into a bottle shop.

Gin, rye, whiskey, tequila, vodka and bourbon are all available for delivery from this Dundas West sports bar through their own dedicated delivery service.

Pick up kits to make spritzes and Italian nibbles like lupini beans from the Yonge and St. Clair location of this boutique chain.

Email this Bloordale tavern to get delivery of liquor and craft beer in refillable jars directly from them.

Bottles of gin, vodka, rum and more plus bags of ice and cocktail kits are all available through this Annex pub's delivery service.