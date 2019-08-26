Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Beer store hours labour day

The Beer Store will be open on Labour Day in Toronto for the first time ever

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

No need to stock up on your supply of that good, good brew ahead of this holiday weekend, folks: The Beer Store is keeping 63 of its stores across Ontario open on Labour Day for your last-minute booze buying pleasure.

The privately owned retail chain just released a full list of locations that will be open to customers on Monday, Sept. 3. Four of those stores can be found in Toronto and all of them will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This marks the first time in history that the Beer Store is keeing any of its locations open for Labour Day, specifically. A Beer Store spokesperson told CTV News that the move was inspired by public feedback.

Here's the list of  Beer Store locations that are set to remain open Labour Day Monday.

  • 3130 Danforth Avenue
  • 2727 Eglinton Avenue East
  • 3561 Lawrence Avenue East
  • 2360 Kennedy Road
  • 871 Milner Ave
  • 2153 St. Clair Avenue
  • 2625A Weston Road
  • 500 Dupont Street
  • 3524 Dundas Street West
  • 529 Oakwood Avenue
Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The Beer Store will be open on Labour Day in Toronto for the first time ever

Toronto street makeover leads to spats between drivers and pedestrians

This is what they served at Toronto's secret backyard bagel party

Favourite local bar serving free snacks is closing after 4 years in Toronto

The top 10 food events in Toronto this September

Toronto restaurant might close after 30 years because of dispute with landlord

People are upset that Popeyes in Toronto doesn't have the new chicken sandwiches

This Week on DineSafe: Jerk King, Rebel, Paramount Fine Foods, Kairali, Second Cup