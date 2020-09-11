Ontario reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for first time since July

It seems that fears of a resurgence of COVID-19 in Ontario have been confirmed as new cases of the communicable disease continue to trend upwards.

The province reports 213 new cases in the most recent data on Sept. 11, breaking the 200 mark for the first time since July 20 — which itself was the first time since June 28 — and marking an increase of 25 per cent from the previous day.

By comparison, on most days in August, we saw fewer than 100 new infections.

As has been the trend, positive diagnoses were clustered in large urban centres such as Toronto (71 cases), Peel Region (38) and Ottawa (37), with nearly half of patients falling in the age range of 20-39.

Another 19 per cent are 19 and under, meaning that people under 40 comprise a large bulk of new infections — a noted shift from earlier in the pandemic.

Young people continue to be credited for our spike in cases, which politicians and health officials have attributed to people socializing without heeding measures like donning a face covering or maintaining ample physical distance from others.

A wedding in Toronto late last month was blamed for spreading the virus to at least 23 people, while Premier Doug Ford continues to call out people in Brampton for having house parties with far too many people in close quarters.

Institutions like gyms, schools and restaurants are also under scrutiny, with employees at Sherway Gardens, Yorkdale Mall, school boards and multiple GoodLife Fitness locations and other businesses in the GTA falling ill with the novel coronavirus in recent days.

Ontario is reporting 213 cases of #COVID19 with over 32,500 tests completed. Locally, 26 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases with 18 reporting no new cases. There are 71 cases in Toronto, with 38 in Peel and 37 in Ottawa. 67% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 11, 2020

With many students back in classrooms this week for the first time since March, and cooler temperatures already here to remind us of impending flu season, we'll have to see how the stats progress as we move into fall.

Thankfully, 90 per cent of all 43,351 cases we've seen thus far in Ontario are now considered to be resolved.